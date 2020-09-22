Scott Disick Gets Flirty With Sofia Richie A Month After Split

Scott Disick should really make up his mind on whether to stay single or not. The famous ex of Kourtney Kardashian was recently caught red-handed, leaving flirty comments to Sofia Richie, roughly a month after they broke up.

Sofia Richie recently took to Instagram to give her 6.5 million followers a quick OOTD (outfit of the day) update. In celebration of Jewish New Year, the 22-year-old model dressed up and had spared some time for a quick OOTD snap.

While the Rosh Hashanah ended the night before posting the photo, Sofia still rocked her outfit during the weekend New Year celebration.

"Rosh Hashanah gave me an excuse to put on an outfit," Sofia wrote, alongside a photo of herself wearing a matching tan colored pantsuit over a black turtleneck top.

Sofia looks effortlessly chic as she strikes a pose below a black metal staircase. She poses like a pro as if the photo was taken out of an editorial fashion magazine. Sofia's outfit photo was so captivating that it caught the attention of her 37-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Scott, who is no longer following Sofia on Instagram, let his fingers do the talking by commenting on a simple yet somehow flirty message to Sofia.

"Shanah Tovah umetukah," Scott wrote in Hebrew, which in English translates as "Have a good and sweet year."

Fans are baffled on how Scott came across Sofia's chic photo when he stopped following the model on Instagram back in August.

While Sofia did not respond to Scott's flirty comment, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star was flooded with comments from Sofia's legion of fans.

The model's supporters were divided over Scott's comment, especially since it happened a month before their so-called split up "for good."

"Girl, whatever you do, don't go back to Scott. I mean, I like Scott, but you deserve so much better," one fan wrote.

"Leave her alone," another one added.

One follower noted: "Step away from the young girl."

Scott and Sofia first broke up in May, briefly got back together, and eventually ended their relationship officially last month. They both unfollowed each other on Instagram to make their split up official.

Meanwhile, others are still shipping the ex-couple and in favor of rekindling their romance.

Scott Disick's flirty comment came after speculations that he and ex Kourtney want to have a baby number four.

In the new trailer of "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" season 19, the famous siblings hinted that Kourtney and Scott might have gotten back together and planning on expanding their family.

Speaking in what appears to be a family party, Kim Kardashian told her elder sister Kourtney: "Scott's like, 'We're going for baby number four.'"

"Is that serious? I want to know," Kim quizzed the "Poosh" founder.

The family's "momager," Kris Jenner, jumped in the conversation and asked the million-dollar question everyone is dying to know.

"Are you pregnant?" Kris asked Kourtney.

While KUWTK's premiere episode already aired over the weekend, the baby number four-episode has yet to be discussed on the show.

