Did Jimmy Kimmel Invite Public to Emmys 2020 Afterparty?

Tons of viewers tuned in to the much-awaited 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards to witness if their idols, favorite show, or favorite movie could bag a trophy. Despite the coronavirus global pandemic, the ceremony pushed through while nominees tuned in from their homes via Zoom.

Because of the restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emmys 2020 decided to have an audience-free Staples Center and deployed hundreds of cameras to the celebrities' respective homes. Following the strict social distancing, the guideline is equal to no live audience, no red carpet, and no pre-show.

Kimmel kicked off the awards ceremony by doing a monologue, accompanied by old footage of celebrities clapping as he speaks. He even got a standing ovation from the recycled clips.

A few celebrities joined Kimmel at the Staples Center, including Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, and Zendaya, to act as award presenters.

It is the first time that the Emmys 2020 was held virtually, and the entire production did pull off a great show. While we would love to see how the stars parade their evening gown on the red carpet, the pandemic did not stop others to glam up in their homes while in front of their laptops.

After the successful awards ceremony, the host, Jimmy Kimmel, wrapped up the show by commending the winners.

"Congratulations to all the winners tonight, to all the nominees, and I'll see you all at the Sad Zoom afterparty," the 52-year-old said.

Kimmel then grabbed a piece of paper inside his suit pocket and announced a Zoom ID.

"Meeting ID 459-956-7155. Stay safe, please vote and baba-boey," he added before running around the giant Emmys trophy on stage.

Viewers are quick to take note of the numbers and invited themselves to the said virtual afterparty. Fans tried to frantically log in, although Kimmel did not disclose any password.

Some managed to guess the Zoom meeting password and could get into the virtual call, while others were caught waiting as the meeting ID has a 100-person cap or the number of people that could enter the group call.

"I actually wrote down the Zoom meeting ID that @jimmykimmel shouted after the Emmys, and I actually guessed the password and get in. The meeting was at capacity, but man, that would have been hilarious if I jumped in," one Twitter user wrote.

"Aww, man! The zoom was real but had a maximum of 100 participants. I was 1 number off! #Emmys," another one added.

Meanwhile, those who were able to get in shared a glimpse of what the virtual afterparty looked like.

"Let me tell you the story of my 2 minutes in the #Emmys afterparty zoom," one Twitter user wrote, alongside a screenshot of her Zoom interface with a bunch of strangers.

While the Zoom meeting's password remains unknown, some assumed that it has something to do with Kimmel's strange sign-off.

Some suggested that "Baba-Booey" could be the password. Baba Booey is the nickname of "The Howard Stern Show" radio producer Gary Dell'Abate. His call sign eventually became the show's catchphrase.

