Megan Thee Stallion Draws Cheers and Jeers After Massive TIME 100 Honor

Some netizens are happy, while some are not, to see Megan Thee Stallion on TIME Magazine's list of 100 influential people this 2020.

TIME Magazine finally unveiled its popular list of the 100 people who made impressive contributions to the world this 2020. Netizens quickly checked the roster of thise made it to the list, including Gabrielle Union, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and many more.

However, it surprised several people to see Megan in the prestigious list as well.

Per the magazine's website, the 25-year-old rapper claimed a spot because she created a positive impact to the world by "harnessing the power of influence to forge genuine progress."

Does Megan Thee Stallion Deserve the Spot?

While her fans quickly supported and congratulated Megan after her newest milestone, some people questioned her appearance on the magazine through Twitter.

"Meghan thee stallion? The one who just released WAP is on times list ?literally laughing out loud," one netizen said. "You guys have lost your minds. Thank you for helping trumps campaign.we need woke delusion like this to wake up the country #TIME100."

Another Twitter user exclaimed that putting the "ratchet queen" only shows how "boorish, unfeminine, and unladylike" a modern woman looks like to the magazine.

Despite those criticisms, Megan's fans remained faithful to her and celebrated the new acknowledgment she received.

"We live in a world where Dr. Fauci and Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) can both be on the @TIME 100 list and I'm here for it," one user defended.

Why Megan Thee Stallion Is on the List

Meanwhile, Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson explained why the Houston native deserves to be on the list, saying she is "the epitome of tenacity."

As a Black woman, Megan has the strength through vulnerability, which impressed Henson even more. She also mentioned that she witnessed how the rapper became a platinum-selling artist after the release of "Hot Girl Summer."

As a performer, Megan also got several number one songs these past few years. The actress then emphasized that the influence Megan established in the music industry proved her worth even more.

Moreover, although the young rapper garnered such recognition, Henson said that Meghan still has a lot stored for the world.

"She's lost much of her family -- her mother, her father, her grandmother -- yet she is the epitome of tenacity, of pulling herself up by her bootstraps. She was shot this summer, and still people tried to tear her down," the 50-year-old actress went on.

With that said, people should definitely look at the rapper's good contributions to the world instead of criticizing her over her controversial tracks.

This 2020 has certainly been so good to Megan Thee Stallion. Aside from TIME, the 2020 MTV VMA Awards also handed her the recognition for Best Hip Hop Video for her song "Savage."

Meanwhile, other famous figures who joined Megan on the list include Oscar-winning South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, Halsey, The Weeknd, JoJo Siwa, Jennifer Hudson, and Michael B. Jordan.

