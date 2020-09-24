Kardashian Heartbreak? Corey Gamble Tries To Make Kris Jenner Jealous With New Girl

Kris Jenner is reportedly jealous of another girl, named Bridgette, in Corey Gamble's life. The question is: is this his new woman?

Of course not!

Jenner is not likely to be just jealous if there is another woman -- she'll be pissed and mad and would probably cut Gamble off if that is the case. The momager of all the Kardashian-Jenner siblings do not take abuse of that kind.

Instead, she's jealous of a pup in Gamble's life because he showers it with the utmost affection. Ironically, it's a dog they were supposed to share.

Corey's New Girl

In the newest clip of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kris Jenner's boyfriend tried to teach her a lesson for letting him do all the work in raising the new puppy.

"Kris is the one that wanted the dog, but I'm doing 99.7 percent of all dog duties," Corey lamented in a confessional. "So, what I think I got to do now is, all the attention that I used to give Kris, I think I gotta just give it all to Bridgette."

Corey hoped that by doing exactly that, Kris would feel left out or jealous and start pitching in the dog care so she can have Corey's attention once more.

Sounds juvenile but cute. More so when in the clip, viewers saw how funny Corey demanded for Bridgette to join them for lunch at Geoffrey's -- to Kris' bewilderment.

Kris is even more shocked when Corey opened the door for the dog, and not for her. "Let me get your door, my little sweetheart," Corey said to the little pup.

"What happened to my door?" Kris wondered aloud.

Corey then started calling their pet "pumpkin" and ordered organic grilled chicken for "his daughter." Naturally, Kris cannot let that go anymore. She did not mask her confusion anymore and said," Huh?"

Gamble just ignored her and started to say all the things he wants to do with little Bridgette, like going to the Palm Springs and watching a Los Angeles Lakers game.

The momager just confusedly looked on, but she was not able to hold back when her boyfriend said he wanted the pooch to have a watch made solely for her.

"Are you insane?" Kris asked.

Corey agreed and said yes, he's insane for the dog. Not letting that one just slide, Kris remarked: "Looks like I have some competition."

However, her boyfriend is not done yet. Corey said Kris has nothing on Bridgette. The dog is number one, and she's just Kris.

Kris Jenner Still Confused

Viewers are not sure if Kris knew what was happening or not, but she told the camera that Corey really thinks he's the dog's dad (as if making an excuse for his weird behavior).

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble may hear a lot of naysayers talk negative about their relationship, but this does not stop them from showing off their affection with each other. The two have been dating since 2014, and that's long in Hollywood's standards.

Even this clip, which is supposedly not about love, looks romantic.

Like her daughters (or probably because she's the mom), Kris is always vocal about the goings of her life, including her sex life. Earlier this year, she shut down all rumors that her and Corey's age gap makes their sex life probably non-existent by claiming they do it all the time. She even joked that she is always in the mood for it.

"Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy always and all I want to do is like, cue the music," Kris shared to her best friend while laughing her happy heart out.

