Is Jennifer Aniston Still in Love With Brad Pitt? The TRUTH!

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt broke the internet during the table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

For the first time since their divorce in 2005, the former couple reunited in the virtual read-through, along with fellow Hollywood A-listers including Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding and comedian Dane Cook, who organized the event for the benefit of two charities.

Fans, nonetheless, can't help but notice that they are seemingly comfortable with each other.

Jennifer Anniston, Brad Pitt "Nervous" Over Virtual Reunion

According to Us Weekly, however, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and the Primetime Emmy Award winner "were a little nervous" doing the virtual reunion, though they eventually "both enjoyed themselves."

Aniston ad Pitt read the iconic topless scene of Phoebe Cates in the 1982 coming-of-age film, as they play the roles of the sex queen Linda Barrett and campus crush Brad Hamilton, respectively.

One of the best scenes during the table read was when "The Morning Show" actress delivered the famous line, "Hi Brad, You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?"

Donning his green shirt and his pirate hat, the "Ad Astra" actor was spotted smiling throughout Aniston's scene.

Jennifer Aniston Has "Hidden Thoughts" for Brad Pitt?

On the other hand, body language expert Tonya Reiman told the publication that the "Friends" alum might still have some "hidden thoughts" with her ex-husband; however, an insider assured that the two are in good terms and have retained their great friendship.

"It used to bug them how everyone pulls for them to get back together, but now they laugh it off," the source explained to the outlet. "The truth is they have each other's backs. They constantly bounce ideas off each other and share happy news when they have it. They have such a natural, easy energy together."

For what it's worth, the two were said to be overwhelmed by the public's response and how they are obsessing over a possible Pitt-Aniston reunion on the big screen.

However, the source pointed out that Pitt and aniston do not want to cash in with the "friendly exes" hype, but they are willing to work together when the time is right.

"They don't want to milk this 'friendly exes' dynamic they've got going on too much," the insider added. "They're both very mindful of that."

Once dubbed as Hollywood's most powerful couple, tJen met Brad in 1994 through their managers. At that time, Pitt was dating "Shallow Hall" star Gwyneth Paltrow.

Four years later, the two met again through a blind date arranged by their handlers.

In 2000, they got married in Malibu in a venue overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, after five years of marriage, they called it quits due to "irreconcilable differences."

Now, the 51-year-old actress is reportedly "satisfied with her work and personal life," per Us Weekly. Meanwhile, Pitt is rumored to be dating the German model Nicole Poturalski.

