Beauty Hack 101: Coconut Oil Is Your Perfect Partner When Shaving in the Shower

Every woman wants a clean and flawless skin, so shaving is like a natural thing to do. However, it comes with risks if not the right products are used.

There is no specific rule to follow if you feel like you need to shave already. Whether you want to get rid of your unwanted hair weekly or monthly, it is truly up to you.

If you want to have a clean-shaven skin, you should keep in mind that shaving them the wrong way can also take a think layer of your healthy skin cells.

Oftentimes, several women opt to do it when showering since it gives the feeling of being more "moisturized" under the showerheads. However, if you are doing it the wrong way, you are doing no good for your skin, as well.

But thank the universe for creating coconut oil. With its existence, you will no longer need to worry when shaving like before.

How Coconut Oil Can Help You Shave Smoothly

Coconut oil in the Philippines and other tropical countries contains vitamins and minerals that can help you whenever you shave in the shower.

If you want the best natural shaving gel you can use, coconut oil is available for grabs anytime. Since it moisturizes your skin in one use, it helps your razor work better and smoother. That way, the sharp blade will not irritate your skin or create small cuts.

In addition, it acts as an exfoliator at the same time. By using it as a skin scrub, you can remove dead skin cells off your body before shaving your skin. This will ultimately give you a more even surface, removing hair closer to the roots of the follicle without scraping your skin.

Aside from bringing you benefits, coconut oil in the Philippines and other Asian countries has the capacity to help you prevent other skin problems caused by shaving.

Shaving your hair off of your skin can cause itching that can last for days or weeks. But with coconut oil, you will surely have a painless hair removal procedure while taking a shower.

You will also finally say goodbye to razor burns, cuts, and folliculitis -- the infection you can get if you shave the wrong way.

Moreover, you will no longer see red bumps on your sensitive skin since coconut oil can make your body smooth enough to let your hair grow freely instead of growing out through the surface.

How To Use Coconut Oil in the Shower

Fortunately, you will not need to mix and match to find the perfect combination of natural ingredients for your skin. With coconut oil in your one hand, you can solve all the problems in one go.

Simply spread coconut oil over your legs and other body parts with unwanted hair before showering. This will serve as a protective barrier and intense moisturizer at the same time.

With coconut oil, you will not only moisturize your skin but also keep it smooth and shiny for days.

