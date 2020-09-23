Coconut Oil Bath: Why You Should Try It Now

Treating your skin during bath time doesn't have to come at a cost. After all, with a coconut oil bath, you can achieve that fair and healthy skin without breaking the bank.

For centuries, coconut oil in the Philippines and other Asian countries has been proven effective to make the skin healthy and moisturized. After years of studies and research, people found out that coconut oil contains the best nutrients and minerals, which can be used not only in cooking but also in health-related activities.

Amid the talks about the power of coconut oil, Dr. Joshua Zeichner of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City how the natural product's natural fatty acids can help heal the skin.

"Coconut oil is comprised of a unique combination of natural fats, which makes it useful in treating the skin," Dr. Zeichner said. He also pointed out that coconut oil's lauric acid can be both hydrating and antimicrobial.

With that fact alone, you can already tell how beneficial it is to have coconut oil in your next bathing experience.

If you have noticed, most beauty products these days have coconut oil as one of their ingredients. This is because it has skin barrier function and repair, which help you fight the signs of skin aging.

Is Coconut Oil Bath Possible?

Instead of bath bombs, most people now opt to use coconut oil bath melts. These tiny bomb-like products can give your skin the nourishing oils it needs. Furthermore, you can easily make one of these by combining coconut oil and essential oils before freezing them.

If you are curious about how you would smell like after using it, well, you will smell as fresh as newly baked cookies! If you want to try different scents, you can just drop your favorite essential oil with it and some pure vanilla extract to achieve a more relaxing bath experience.

Aside from making bath melts, you can also transform it into body scrubs. By doing so, you will surely have an inexpensive but perfect product to moisturize your skin while taking a bath.

In addition, adding coconut oil to your bath routine can make your skin soft enough, as if it is acting as a great pre-shave lubricant. Even after you take a shower, you will not need to get your lotion anymore!

In each use, you will notice how soft and dewy your skin got.

Coconut Oil Can Heal You, Too

Yes, this delectable coconut oil in the Philippines and other tropical countries can be your skin's most needed medicine.

If you have been suffering from skin problems like eczema and psoriasis, using coconut oil can relieve its itchiness while alleviating the pain the said skin conditions cause you.

In fact, there is one study stating that the coconut oil's lauric acid can stop staphylococcal colonization by 95 percent. It also contains vitamin E, K, and iron to keep your skin healthy while decreasing or eliminating all the toxic substances on our skin's surface.

Coconut oil still has a lot of miracles to offer. It is up to you now if you want to finally experience it or not.

