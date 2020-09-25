Katy Perry Gets Taste of Harsh Reality After Giving Birth

A month after giving birth to her and Orlando Bloom's first daughter, Katy Perry is already feeling the heavy load of being a full-time working mom.

Last August 27, Katy gave birth to Baby Daisy Dove Bloom and announced the good news on social media through a statement to UNICEF.

Alongside the announcement is the couple's appeal to place donation in support of UNICEF's advocacy to provide safe pre and post-natal care to mothers who do not have access to it.

"By supporting [UNICEF], you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity," Katy wrote.

A month after being officially a mother, the 35-year-old singer is set to get back to work. But before resuming her celebrity/ pop star life, Katy felt the need to address some "misconceptions" surrounding being a full-time mom.

In a series of Twitter posts on Thursday, the "Roar" hitmaker became savagely honest about her experience as a full-time working mom for the past few weeks.

"Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full-time job," Katy wrote, adding an upside-down smile, feeding bottle, and silly face emoji.

She explained what it really feels like when a mother gets back to work after giving birth.

"Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off...' she's coming from a full-time job... of being a mom, lol," she added.

After lecturing her follower of having a whole new perspective on motherhood, the pop star encouraged her fans to show some love and appreciation to their mothers.

"Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!" Katy continued.

In the end, the new mom felt the need to clarify herself once more by declaring that she loves her job.

Fellow mommies echoed Katy's sentiments and flooded with replies relating to motherhood.

"You're right! Having and caring for a child can be the hardest job out there. It's basically like going from one full-time job to 2 full-time jobs. Mothers don't get enough credit!!" one follower wrote.

"So true. Being a mom is even more exhausting than most of the jobs out there," another one added.

Katy Perry's "mom real talk" came after a source revealed that she and her 43-year-old fiance decided to put their wedding plans on hold to focus on Baby Daisy's needs.

The couple initially planned to exchange "I dos" last December 2019 but had to move the wedding date to secure their dream wedding location. But it was once again put on hold due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

"Katy and Orlando's wedding will not be taking place in 2020," a source told Us Weekly.

"It just wasn't meant to be. Their beautiful daughter arrived, and she is their sole focus," the source added.

