Khloe Kardashian Having Second Baby With Tristan Thompson? Kris Jenner Hopes So!

Is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson officially back together? If they are not, why are there plans for them to have more babies?

Also, why is Kris Jenner even talking about it?

On Thursday, the momager hinted that there is a possibility that Khloe and Tristan will have a second baby. Ellen DeGeneres -- who is currently living a quite controversial life herself -- asked her that question and while viewers expected the answer to be no, Jenner surprised many with a rather interesting response.

"You never know around here," Kris replied. "Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count. You never know what's going to happen."

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their first baby, True, in April 2018. However, after two cheating scandals involving Tristan, the two naturally separated. The pair split up in February 2019.

Reunion rumors, however, surfaced and was somehonw confirmed by Us Weekly.

"Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine," a source exclusively told Us in August. "The fact that Tristan hasn't been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship."

SInce the two parties involved have not confirmed it yet themselves, this can be taken with a grain of salt. However, with Kris' latest comments, it might mean a a reconciliation has already happened or can possibly happen soon.

One source told Us Weekly in the past that Khloe is keen to give True a sibling. If this is true, then the momager is right to say there is a possibility,

The fact that Kris is already the one saying this just raises the possibily by a great percentage. Khloe cannot get mad anymore, which is what happened after she heard that there were already rumors circulating about her being pregnant with Thompson's second baby,

"SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick," Khloe angrily tweeted back In May. "The nasty things you're saying about me are over A RUMOR."

Kim Kardashian's sister also said she has had enough of being called nasty names and hurtful accusations over a false story -- implying that the rumors are false. She added that in case the rumors are true though, that does not give anyone the right to call her anything or judge her because it is her life.

If she got mad back in May over the speculations, a lot could have changed since then. What was not possible in the past just might already be at present.

In an interview with July SiriusXM Hits 1, Khloe said that having a second baby is nice. However, she is pretty content with only True. She also described her daughter as perfect.

READ MORE: Jordyn Woods Gets Awesome Birthday Treat From NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles