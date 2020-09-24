Jordyn Woods Gets Awesome Birthday Treat From NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns

While she is yet to confirm her relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods received massive love from the guy on her birthday.

Woods turned 23 with a Michael Jordan-themed black-and-red party. There were customized "Woods" jersey, a zoo trip, and a day on a yacht involved. To say he made sure her birthday would be special, even if the world is quite dim due to the pandemic, is an understatement.

If these are not enough, Jordyn also made people envious of the fact that she got a luxury Hermes bag on her birthday. Moreover, she got a Birkin in orange leather, as well as a crystal-covered Chanel purse!

What makes the whole thing crazier is that they all came from the same man -- Towns.

"It's just pressure," Woods captioned her Instagram story showing off all three mighty expensive items.

Page Six made a fun analysis of the gifts and wrote that the Orange Ostrich Hermes Birkin costs $35,000. That gift alone would have been enough and OVER the top.

On the other hand, the second Birkin in orange leather costs around $9,600, while the Chanel purse is worth $11,000.

To top off all these mind-boggling gifts is a signed Michael Jordan jersey. This can retail for $8,500 more or less. A calculator is not needed to know that the total of these gifts is already worth the two or three-year salary of an ordinary person.

With all those real crystals adorning the third mini bag, this does not even look surprising. For what it's worth, Jordyn has a post showing how happy she is with the gifts.

What is surprising is that they still have not confirmed their relationship despite all the signs they are giving out.

Woods also reposted a birthday message from the player and a cute clip of him dancing while wearing a custom-made "Woods" jersey. If that does not scream he's in love with Jordyn, what would?

Still, so far, only Woods has ever spoken up about the relationship rumors. They were linked back in August 2019, but Woods said that the player is just like a brother to him.

Meanwhile, Jordyn's fans, who want her to be her happiest this years, are reportedly begging her former BFF to do something for their idol. Before Jordyn celebrated her birthday, fans wished Jenner to forgive Woods already so they can go back to being besties.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' History

It can be remembered how close they were. Jenner's IG posts and stories used to feature a lot of Woods. They wore matching stuff and went to vacations all the time together.

"It would be so cool if Kylie and Jordyn made up for her birthday. It's not too late!" one commenter wrote on Jordyn's IG post when she announced the theme of her birthday.

"Kylie and Jordyn spending Jordyn's 23rd together would break the internet," another fan wrote.

But because that did not happen, it is safe to assume the relationship of the two is still beyond repair.

The two had a falling out when Jordyn Woods was reportedly caught as Tristan Thompson's side chick. Being Khloe's ex and her baby daddy, it was a massive scandal.

Kylie Jenner naturally had to take her big sister's side and cut off her friend.

Jordyn had explained her side of the story, essentially placing the blame on Thompson's side. However, she's not forgiven.

It's quite crushing not to be believed by one's own best friend-turned-family. Jordyn went out of her way to prove she did not cheat with Tristan -- even taking a lie detector test!

A source told People magazine, though, that Woods is over it.

"Jordyn's position now is she's going to just let it be what it is. She said what she had to say. She's working. She had a stint on a TV show, and she has a couple of brand deals coming up. She's not doing too, too much, but is staying busy," the source said.

READ MORE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hilariously Fires Back at COVID-19 After Testing Positive -- 'Bad Idea'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles