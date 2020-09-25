Why the Kardashians Will Have Even More Fights Once KUWTK Ends

With "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" coming to an end, it has been revealed that backstabbing and jealousy will soon follow one of America's famous families.

Kim, Kourtney, Rob, and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner have devoted their time for over 13 years on their reality show. They became the forefront of the drama and even redefined reality TV.

However, early this year, Kim Kardashian revealed that her entire family has decided to end the show after 20 series. The final season will air early next year.

Moreover, with news of KUWTK ending, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton thinks this wouldn't be the last we see of the family, as we'll still be keeping up to them in the future.

He spoke to Closer magazine and said, "I'm not surprised the show has come to an end. I'm thankful as I'm sure many were others too."

"I was over it, and the viewing figures showed the same. I believe the decision to end the show was purely so the family could focus on their projects, not because to take a step back from fame."

According to Perez, he doesn't think Kris Jenner's grandchildren would also be kept from the public eye and added that he's afraid there would be greed, backstabbing, and jealousy that would follow.

"What we've seen so far with the Kardashian grandchildren is they thrive," he added.

Perez mentioned Kourtney Kardashian's son, Mason, who loves the attention, as seen on his TikTok accounts.

"I imagine they'll all want it and that their parents will enable it because that's what their normal has been in their lives so far - cameras around and them being all over social media."

As they get older, Perez thinks it will get cut-throat, and each of the kids will be fighting for the spotlight because there are so many Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren now.

"Whether it's the fame or the money they fight over, it'll be something. There'll be selling stories, backstabbing, jealousy, and greed."

And for sure, each mom would definitely want their child to outshine the others.

The Kardashian-Jenner legacy

Since the show first started, each woman created a name for themselves in their own right.

23-year-old Kylie Jenner became the owner of a multi-million-dollar cosmetics and skincare brand. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian is behind with her KKW Beauty cosmetics and her shapewear solutions, Skims.

Perez shared what he thought would be the next for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"I've heard they may be launching their own media company, possibly a TV network or their streaming provider."

With Kourtney Kardashian hanging out with TikTok star Addison Rae, Perez thinks the two wouldn't be surprising they work on something together despite the massive age gap.

Moreover, Perez thinks that this wouldn't be the end of the Kardashian-Jenners, no matter what they do. The next Kardashian-Jenner kids are getting attention and will be dominating the press, TV, and social media for the many years to come.

Whether it's Kim Kardashian's kids North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint, or Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, or perhaps Kourtney Kardashian's bundle of joys Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and maybe Khloe Kardashian's baby True and lets all Rob Kardashian's baby girl, Dream, this will not be the last we'll hear their names on TV or see them on social media. There will be more to come in the next few seasons of their real-life dramas.

