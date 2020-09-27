Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Other Stars Serve as Mental Health Warriors, Share Coping Styles

Several celebrity guests were brought together in a live national program to talk about mental health. Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Lewis Capaldi were joined by more artists to try and end the stigma of about mental health issues.

Discussions of mental health issues are becoming so much more common now. Celebrities can be credited for a significant chunk of this positive development as more of them are unafraid to speak up about their depression, anxiety, even significant disorders, such as bipolar disorder, unlike in the past. Most celebrities in the past would have shied away from these topics because of the potential backlash on their reputations and careers. But no more.

On Friday, all Entercom stations aired the 4th Annual "'I'm Listening" broadcast, which focused on the very important topic of emntal health stigma and the need to stop it. Celebrity guests that joined the program were quite many, which is an astounding progress

Alanis Morissette, Cage the Elephant's Brad Shultz, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Lewis Capaldi, and Luke Combs all took part in the program.

Each of them has offered great ways to cope with mental health issues and how to be a great friend to someone feeling anxious.

Alanis Morisette and DJ Khaled talked about being that encouraging and listening friend.

"First I would just sit with them and let them know I'm not going anywhere and then I would sit in silence with them for as long as they wanted. Then eventually if someone begins to feel safe enough, they might risk telling me in this case what's actually going on for them. Mentally, thoughts, physically, emotionally, psychically, spiritually," Morisette shared nicely.

She is right - everyone needs that kind of friend who just listens as opposed to speaking on things they might not necessarily have an idea about.

DJ Khaled also essentially said the same, claiming he personally tells himself and his team to keep being positive and keep believing in themselves.

Demi Lovato claimed meditation is a great way for her to cope. She highlighted the need to keep a "positive headspace." The actress is alleged to have broken up with her fiance, just two months after announcing engagement. The fact that she's still open with what she's gone through means she's so much more stronger now.

Katy Perry talks about being her own mental cheerleader. The new mom claimed that she does not know when she would be derepressed again, which is kind of comforting because fans would know she experienced such and are is not pressing anyone to become better overnight. "I don't know if I'm going to go through it, but I have this touchstone to remind me that I came out the other end. I lived," she added.

Lewis Capaldi added that there is no shame to seek mental help, even if a person does not have ana actual depression or anxiety!

The rest of the artists loudly spoke out about being open with what one mentally needs and not be ashamed of what they are going through.

This will certainly be a huge boost towards most mental health awreness campaigns as people see even the most popular and most stable kind of people deal with these once-taboo issues.

