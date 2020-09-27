Jordyn Woods 'Happy' About Kylie Jenner Fallout, Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal?

Jordyn Woods has repeatedly denied rumors of her betraying best friend Kylie Jenner's trust by making out with Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kylie Jenner refuses to let Woods in her life, though, and Woods has implied in the past that's just over everything.

In a new interview however, Woods was quite willing to go back and talk about it once more. It's not that surprising, since it can hardly be just forgotten. Her situation with Tristan Thompson is still unclear - were they together? Was Jordyn Woods a victim too? - but one thing is clear; the scandal changed Woods' life forever.

Not only was she being called a cheater, or a family destroyer, which Khloe Kardashian publicly called her out to be, but she also lost a friend turned sister, Kylie. The two had been so close it's possible to think Jordyn Woods as an extension of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Speaking with Natalie Manuel Lee on her YouTube Show Now with Natalie, Woods said she was even happy about what transpired. It's a tad surprising to hear, but the recently turned 23-year-old had a nice explanation to what she meant with that controversial statement.

'I'm happy that I was able to become who I am today," she said while reflecting on all the negative things that have happened.

The scandal hurt many, though, and Jordyn knows it. She's in no way saying she's happy that the whole fiasco ruined relationships and lives. "I'm not happy that people were hurt, and people had to go through what they went through," Jordyn said. "It was a lot for my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years did I ever have an intention to do anything bad to anyone I love."

It can be remembered that Woods and Tristan made headline news back in February 2019. Word got out of them kissing at a house party when Tristan was still with Khloe Kardashian, 36. Worse. Tristan and Khloe share a kid, and even if they are not married, a child should have said Thompson was off-limits. When the news broke out, the fallout between Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner was imminent.

No way would Kylie take Woods' side since the Kardashian-Jenner brood might be a controversial lot, but they are very close to each other and can fight each other's battles if necessary. Tristan and Khloe split up shortly after, but it was apparent at the time that Khloe blames Woods more than her ex.

Now that Khloe and Tristan are reportedly reconciling, one cannot help but think that the whole thing was just so unnecessary. It also brings into question whether Woods herself was not a victim of it all and if she was blamed disproportionately by the Kardashians.

This is why it is not surprising that Jordyn Woods now reveled that she scandal actually broke her, because of the intense backlash she received from the online world. The Kardashians positively dominated social media and that means they have a legion of fans who can attack anyone who dares cross the reality show fam.

"I felt like I had no one," she admitted. "You take everything you think you know for a whole decade. The people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you've grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn't even know how to feel."

Now that Jordyn is truly over and done with that chapter of life, having officially confirming her relationship wtih NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, it remains to be seen if she can ever get back Jenner's friendship. it does not appear that she is still pining for that as evidenced by this interview.

Fans are in fact, the ones rallying more for a reconciliation between the ex-best friends.

