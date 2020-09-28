Netflix USA: 3 Movies You Should Watch Now Before They Leave in October

Netflix has been a great streaming platform when it comes to classic films, returning shows and series, as well as original content.

The California-based media service provider also showcases regular transformation, bringing innovation that caters to the needs of their millions of subscribers around the world.

With that said, Netflix USA is gearing up for the Halloween festivities starting this October with their new spooky films, including the much-awaited supernatural horror drama web series "The Haunting of Bly Manor."

Starring "You" star Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the leads, the film is created and directed by Mike Flanagan. It is also a follow-up series to another Netflix USA original "The Haunting of Hill House."

Another promising new movie coming to the streaming giant on October 22 is Norwegian horror film "Cadaver" that follows a family in a post-nuclear disaster world.

However, before getting too hyped up with Netflix USA's upcoming fright night movies, there are some series, films and shows that will be gone from the platform this October as well.

With that said, we take a look at some of those soon-to-be-gone shows so you can start binge-watching them now!

Parks & Recreation Seasons 1-7

Fans of "Parks & Recreation" need to do some re-runs as the streaming favorite is set to bid its goodbye on Netflix at the end of September.

Launched in 2009, the political satire sitcom -- starring power cast Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott and Paul Schneider -- first aired in 2009 and lasted for seven seasons before ending in 2015.

The NBC hit series was created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur. It follows the story of Leslie Knope, a Deputy Director of the Parks and Recreation Department in a fictional city called Pawnee, Indiana, as she plots her plan to change the world.

Magic Mike

Another movie that is set to leave Netflix USA is the 2012 comedy-drama film "Magic Mike" featuring Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Alex Pettyfer and Matthew McConaughey.

Previous reports mentioned that the movie is based on Tatum's experience during his younger years as a stripper in Tampa, Florida.

It delves into the story of a 30-year-old furniture designer and entrepreneur wannabe by day and a stripper at night and his complicated relationships with his side chick Joanna (Olivia Munn) and his love interest Brooke (Cody Horn).

The Silence of the Lambs

Last on the list is the iconic psychological horror film "The Silence of the Lambs." It stars Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, a student at the FBI Academy and an aspiring agent tasked to interview a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer, Hannibal Lecter, played by the Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins.

The 1991 movie earned numerous awards, including five Academy Awards for best actress, best actor, best picture, best writing and best directing.

In addition, Foster also received her first Golden Globe Awards for the said movie.

Considered as one of the most shocking psychological movies of all time, "The Silence of the Lambs" is reportedly based on the story of a serial killer named Gary Heidnik, who kidnapped, tortured and raped six women before murdering two of them.

