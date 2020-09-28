Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Almost Landed Two of the Most Iconic Movie Roles in History

It's hard to imagine now that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston could have been the stars to one of the most epic movies ever created.

Being married for five years, their chemistry could've been fantastic for the James Cameron film.

Still, the roles went to Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Several A-list stars could've played Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater in the film during that time.

Cameronlooked at several people for the now-iconic film's two leading roles before deciding on DiCaprio and Winslet.

They considered former lovers Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder and Nicole Kidman and even Tom Cruise.

But out of all of those, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the top picks.

The pair met in 1994 when the "Friends" star gushed that Pitt was a "sweet" guy from Missouri.

But despite their fondness of one another, they didn't start dating until 1998.

Angelina Jolie was also considered for the role of Rose.

Kate Winslet's determination

The Rolling Stone reported that Kate Winslet was determined to bag Rose's role in the iconic "Titanic" movie released in 1997.

At 19 years old, at that time, Winslet claimed she "wept buckets" after reading the script. It was then she swore she would do anything to get Rose.

She reportedly hounded the director for the role, even called him on his car-phone, and went as far as giving Cameron a rose.

In the end, Cameron finally accepted Winslet's over.

Leonardo DiCaprio almost didn't want to play Jack

But the next trouble was getting Leonardo DiCaprio on board to take Jack Dawson's role.

The producer of "Titanic," Rae Sanchini, previously claimed that DiCaprio didn't initially want to star in the movie because he wanted to break away from his famous "heartthrob" status at that time.

He wanted to pursue characters that are "deeply flawed."

However, Sanchini was able to convince the "Great Gatsby" star to take the "Titanic" role.

"When you think about it, Jack is the purest of heart. We meet him, and he's not conflicted," Sanchini said.

"He knows exactly who he is. Jack knows his place in the world. He's fearless...he falls in love, but he doesn't change as a person...He makes his choice to die for the woman he loves, and he's at peace with that."

Thankfully, DiCaprio was able to conclude that Jack Dawson wasn't perfect and has a "challenge in and of itself."

Winslet also helped in convincing DiCaprio to take on the role.

She revealed, "I was thinking, 'I'm going to persuade him to do this, because I'm not doing it without him, and that's all there is to it. I will have him.'"

She added, "Because he is f----ng brilliant. He's a f----ing genius, and that was absolutely why.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunion

Meanwhile, while they didn't star in one project together for the silver screen, except for the time Brad Pitt was a guest on "Friends," the former couple did have a reunion for a virtual table-read last week for "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

According to reports, Pitt took the project after learning that Aniston would be part of it. It was reported that he didn't even hesitate and blink an eye, and just said yes to his team.

