Meghan Markle Desperate to Show 'The Real Her' in Upcoming Reality Show With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix would not only let them be behind the camera but also in front.

According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex is desperate to show the world the "real her."

The Sussexes, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in March, have agreed to star in a Netflix reality show, which would allow them cameras from following them for three months.

The outlet's source said that what the couple wants to show is "all the charity work" they do.

"They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental cause and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously wants their pound of flesh."

The source further added that it would be "tasteful" and said it wouldn't be similar to a tacky British reality show.

"It will still be a fascinating insight, and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her."

The former actress and the prince reportedly wanted to "shine a light on people and causes around the world."

It is unclear if the cameras are allowed to roll inside their Montecito, California mansion.

Duke and Duchess Hypocrites

Following this news, many people dubbed them as "hypocrites."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties because they said they wanted to have a normal, private life, away from the spotlight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have tried to be more private than the other royals. Such as not inviting the press into their son's birth or christening.

But the editor of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward, said that they were such hypocrites to agree to the reality series after leaving the UK for the US for "greater privacy."

Astounded, Seward said, "This is exactly what they said they wouldn't do."

"The more they talk about themselves, the more people will want them to do just that and won't be interested in anything else they have to offer."

Meanwhile, PR expert Mark Borkowski said that despite the couple having many haters, a lot of viewers would still want to see what they are up to.

"There needs to be authenticity. They have laid out a grand plan and are fulfilling it. They are doing this all on their own terms."

The expert said that reality series are big hits on the streaming giant, so it's not surprising that there will be a pitch about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex starring in their own reality show.

The disappointment

However, Borkowski thinks that their newest venture with Netflix will significantly upset the British royal family.

Prince Harry might not have a family to come back to Britain after the numerous violations he had made in the past couple of weeks.

The most recent one was when he spoke about politics for the US elections, which he shouldn't have because he knows he's not allowed to, and worse-- because he's still a blood member of the royal family.

Though Queen Elizabeth II said the door will always be open to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she's undoubtedly slowly closing it bit by bit for these troublemakers and embarrassments.

