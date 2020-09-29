Free Kim! Wendy William Wants Kim Kardashian To Divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian just received the harshest advice from Wendy Williams amid all the drama surrounding Kanye West.

In her recent appearance at "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the media personality dropped her unfiltered thoughts about the famous couple's marital woes.

When asked about her opinion regarding the controversial relationship of the SKIMS founder and West, the 56-year-old talk show host predicted that the two might end up in a divorce "sooner than later, hopefully."

Kim Kardashian "Needs To Be Free" From Kanye West

"The Wendy Williams Show" host pointed out that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star "needs to be free" from the iconic rapper.

"She can't be caught out there dating other men and cheating and things like that. They can't have an open relationship...they've got four children. I bet you she spend all of her time with them...she's the primary parent," Williams said.

Wendy also slammed Kanye's decision to leave his family and spend time in his ranch in Wyoming instead of addressing his issues with his wife.

"And he's off in Wyoming making clothing and clothing and trying to figure out his life. And urinating on Grammys. Just saying," she added.

Anti-Abortion Rant and Grammy Incident

In July, the 43-year-old presidential hopeful made headlines after he shared private details about their family in his first presidential rally in South Carolina.

The Yeezy creator praised her wife for choosing to "protect" their daughter, but not before highlighting that they tried to get their first child aborted.

"I almost killed my daughter ... So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," Kanye said. "She stood up, and she protected that child."

Another incident that Williams mentioned was his protest against major labels.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ye posted a video of himself urinating on a Grammy trophy in the toilet. He captioned it with "Trust me ... I WON'T STOP," in reference to his plan to acquire his masters from Universal Records.

Goodbye, KUWTK

Aside from her comments regarding West's odd behavior, Wendy Williams also shared her thoughts regarding the "KUWTK" cancellation on E!

The syndicated talk show host pointed out that the reality star can now focus on her divorce with West.

"Good for them," she said. "They had a good run and now they can make all of their money with their social media followers and Kim definitely has got it in spades. She can slowly work on her divorce and life goes on."

The cancellation of their long-running show came after the KKW Beauty owner confirmed through her Instagram that they are ending the show after 14 years.

She then mentioned that it's a mutual decision among their family to say goodbye after 20 seasons.

"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," Kim said as she announced that their season finale will air in 2021.

