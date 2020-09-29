Goodbye Hollywood? Jennifer Aniston Admits Wanting to Quit Show Business

Jennifer Aniston is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. But despite her stellar career in the past decades, Jennifer admitted that she once thought of quitting the entertainment industry because of one project.

The 51-year-old actress rose to popularity after her breakthrough character as Rachel Green in the hit 90s sitcom "Friends." The fan-favorite sitcom ran for almost ten years, making Jennifer extremely popular, landing her in different movie roles.

Throughout the years, Jennifer Aniston also received recognition for her acting skills; the latest would be the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as Alex Levy in the Apple TV series, "The Morning Show."

Like any actors in the entertainment industry, Jennifer also thought of giving up, especially after one job felt like "sucked the life" out of her.

Speaking to the "Smartless" podcast on Monday, Jen revealed a particular rocky moment in her career that made her think of quitting show business.

When hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett asked her about the closest moment she has gotten to leaving her career behind, Jennifer confessed that she felt that just recently.

"I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before," Jennifer said.

While the actress refused to name the project that almost ended her career, she clarified that it occurred before filming "The Morning Show" with Reese Witherspoon.

"It was after a job I had completed, and I was like, 'Whoa, that was really... that sucked the life out of me. And I don't know if this is what interests me," Jen added.

The award-winning actress explained that giving up occurred since she felt the project was unprepared, even the script was not ready.

"You always say, 'I'll never again. Never again! I will never back up into a start date,'" she added.

Despite having a not-so-perfect show, Jennifer remained professional and "stuck" with the project until it was over and done.

Meanwhile, when asked if she is interested in venturing beyond acting and pursue directing, Jen excitedly responded: "I would love to jump into that chair more. I enjoy it thoroughly."

Accidental Fame?

Jennifer Aniston's confession came after it was recently claimed that she was not the original choice to play Rachel Green on "Friends."

Speaking to news.com.au, actress Jane Sibbet - who played the role of Rose Geller's ex-wife, Carole, revealed that she was the first choice for the socialite fashion enthusiast character of Rachel. But the part was given to others since she fell pregnant.

"I actually was up for another character; they wanted me to be one of the main six," Sibbet revealed.

"It was actually Rachel, but I usually don't tell people that because Jen... There's no one who could've done it like Jen," she added.

Sibbet clarified that she did not reject the role. When the producer discovered she was pregnant, they thought it wouldn't work out and gave Jennifer Aniston the part.

READ MORE: Joaquin Phoenix Welcomes First Baby With Rooney Mara

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles