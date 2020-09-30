Ryan Dorsey Tearfully Addressed His Alleged Relationship With Naya Rivera's Sister

Ryan Dorsey manned up and addressed the malicious rumors concerning his decision to live in the same room with the sister of her late ex-wife, Naya Rivera.

On Tuesday, several reports emerged that the 37-year-old actor moved into a three-bedroom $5,000 a month home, with the "Glee" stars sister, Nickayla Rivera. Sources said that the goal of the former in-laws is to co-parent Naya and Dorsey's 5-year-old son, Josey.

Their rather odd set-up raised some eyebrows and malicious comments on social media, especially since Naya just passed away almost three months ago.

Nickayla initially claps back on the rumors saying she doesn't care how their arrangement looks and that her main priority is focused on her nephew.

On the same day, "The Rookie" actor felt the need to speak up and shut down the "nonsense" reports and reactions over his personal life. In a lengthy Instagram video, the single dad first addressed the speculations that he is having a relationship with Naya's 25-year-old sister, Nickayla.

He started the 12-minute video by saying that he doesn't usually read comments on social media but felt the need to break his silence as some negative comments got stuck in his head.

"It's truly sad that this is the world that we live in where people were raised to think it's okay to spew hatred, in general, especially when they make statements about a family who are dealing with a tragedy that I hope is so unimaginable that you or anyone that is close to you ever has to go through," Dorsey said.

Grieving Period

The "Justified" actor also discussed what he went through following Naya's disappearance and death last July. Dorsey said he lost 20 pounds due to sleepless nights and extreme sadness.

"I think about how he won't have that same opportunity in his future. It makes me beyond sad. I ask myself why? What did he do to deserve this? I know he didn't do anything to deserve this, but the things people have said are sad," he added.

Dorsey also reflected the days when he has to explain to Josey that his mother is already in heaven, prompting the little boy to ask: "Well, I want to go there. How do I get there?"

The actor said he would not wish anyone to hear those words from a child.

Moving-In With Nickayla

Meanwhile, Dorsey low-key confirmed that he indeed moved-in with Nickayla as requested by Josey. He explained that Josey's aunt, whom he referred to as "Titi," is the closest mother figure that the little boy can have.

"[Josey] asks me if Titi can live with us. 'I want Titi to live with us forever,' because he's now the closest thing he has to a mom," Dorsey explained.

He also addressed the malicious rumor that he is having a relationship with Nickayla and called it "absurd."

"S--t man, I wish I was worried about a relationship right now. Not thinking about this and living with this every day," Dorsey said.

