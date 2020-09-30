Kanye West Finds Pleasure By Going Off the Rails?

Does Kanye West get a kick out of the chaos he has caused in the Kardashian family?

Insiders dished out to Globe magazine that the "Jesus Is King" hitmaker is getting some twisted pleasure for divulging secrets and publicly attacking the family and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

"This type of attention-seeking enjoyment he gets by seeing how everyone reacts to his outrageous statements can only be blamed on Kanye's disorder."

The insider further revealed that the scary part of the 43-year-old rapper doing this is that he gets off doing what she shouldn't be doing, "Even though it's unbearably stressful for his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his entire family."

Kim knows that her husband isn't well. But Globe's insiders said that she's exceptionally close to pulling the plug on their six-year marriage, despite his public apology and for embarrassing the entire family.

"To hear him say such personal things has been a nightmare for Kim," the insider snitched.

"It's like he's deliberately trying to hurt her."

Though the couple hasn't been strangers to media attention, the latest news cycle around them has a whole different tone, which raises a ton of concern about the rapper and the future of his marriage.

Most of their public drama happened when Kanye West announced that he was running against President Donald Trump on July 4, 2020.

A breakdown of their dirty laundry

During his appearance on Nick Cannon's podcast, "Cannon's Class," the Grammy-winning rapper recounted when Kim Kardashian was pregnant with their first child, North, and revealed that they considered aborting her.

He told Cannon, "It was my wife who said 'this is a soul.'"

West revealed that his reality star wife already had the pills in his hand, explaining that the pills would make the baby gone the following day.

Meanwhile, this was the same revelations he said during his South Carolina presidential rally.

The next day, West called out Kim and Kris Jenner in a series of now-deleted tweets.

According to him, the social media influencer was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor so they could "lock him up" like "on the movie 'Get Out.'"

West embarrassed Kim again by mentioning that he wouldn't let his daughter do a pictorial for Playboy or make a clear tape with their boyfriends.

The dad-of-four also claimed that he has been trying to divorce the KKW Beauty mogul is another row of deleted-tweets.

He alleges that Kim has cheated on him with Meek Mill, as they worked together for a criminal justice reform summit back in 2019.

In early September, news surfaced that the two are on the brink of a divorce.

According to Page Six, Kim already has the entire divorce planned out but is just waiting for West to get through his latest episode, which involves urinating in his Grammy trophies and uploading his recording contacts on Twitter.

However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are attempting to work through the rocky patch.

"Kim and Kanye have put a lot on hold professionally to be together with their family," the source said. "Kim and Kanye love one another and want to work on saving their marriage."

Tune in to the next episode of Keeping Up With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

