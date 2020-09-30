Khloe Kardashian Feels 'Betrayed' By the Kardashian-Jenner Family

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly feeling betrayed by her sisters and her mom.

The end of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is something the mom-of-one isn't on board with.

According to Life & Style, the 36-year-old reality star is "taking I the hardest" and "hasn't stopped crying," when they announced that KUWTK would end after 14 years and 20 seasons.

Khloe is said to be devastated but has still put a positive spin on the decision to pull the plug on their long-time reality show.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Change is hard, but also needed at times."

However, behind the scenes, she's not only sad but also furious and heartbroken.

A source told the outlet that the show's cancellation wasn't her idea and never wanted it to end.

"She thinks it's selfish to stop just because Kim and Kylie are financially set for life."

Meanwhile, her other sisters, Kourtney, have wanted to quit the show for years. At the same time, Kendall's modeling career is really taking off.

The insider reveals that Khloe Kardashian feels betrayed by her sisters.

Perhaps because of money problems.

Life & Style said that True Thompson's mom has a lot more to lose than the others.

After all, her business, the Good American clothing line, isn't earning a lot compared to Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty and SKIMS. At the same time, Kylie Jenner is worth about a billion thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

"Khloe benefits from the publicity the series generates and is afraid of the effect this will have on her financial bottom line."

Unlike her sisters, Khloe needs the money she is making from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." According to reports, she makes about $4.5 million per season.

Though she's not desperate for cash yet, she has a lifestyle she has to maintain.

"She's accustomed to certain luxuries. Her lifestyle isn't cheap."

Moreover, Khloe Kardashian is already hustling to keep the dough roll in.

Back in May, she listed her Calabasas mansion for $19 million.

A glance at Khloe's social media also showed that she has already started getting paid advertisements for diapers, house spray cleaners, and migraine medication.

She's also reportedly posting many clothes up for sale on Kardashian Kloset, their family's designer resale website.

The insider noted, "Khloe's got to work harder and run a tighter ship."

Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, insisted that it is just the right time for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" show to end, as "there is so much more to live."

Unfortunately, her youngest Kardashian daughter is still not on the same page as the entire family.

"She's nervous about her future," the insider shared. "Khloe says it's not fair what her family has done. She's just furious with them."

Aside from her lifestyle, she also has a two-year-old daughter.

She couldn't simply allow her daughter to wear hand-me-downs from her sisters' kids, as it's just a tad insulting.

True Thompson still has to get her designer clothes on.

Following the show's cancelation, Khloe Kardashian was already spotted with Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick filming some episodes for KUWTK's final season.

