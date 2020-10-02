Rihanna Songs: 4 Things You Need To Know About RiRi's Upcoming 9th Album

The last time Rihanna dropped an album was in 2016 -- that's already four years! The world was certainly simpler then, but with the pandemic blues still going on, we need her to drop an album soon.

In an interview with Vogue, she shared that "R9" -- the alleged new album -- is dropping real soon. However, the release date was not revealed. She has been teasing the album for a while, but some of us are thinking it's all a sham without any concrete details. Or at least, it's not going to happen this year.

But with her new interview, we are now convinced she is going to drop a brand new album very soon. Some concrete details are finally revealed!

Here are some exciting details about the new album:

A Rihanna Song Called "Private Loving"

One of the Rihanna songs included in this new album is said to be titled "Private Loving." One Robyn R. Fenty has registered this new song with the music rights organization, BMI.

So for us, this is as real as it gets!

The Album May or May Not Be "R9"

Even though fans have been referring to this upcoming 9th album as "R9" for so long, the artist told New York Times that it's probably going to be called that because it has been embedded in her mind already.

"So far it's just been R9, thanks to the Navy. I'm about to call it that probably, 'cause they have haunted me with this 'R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?' How will I accept another name after that's been burned into my skull?" Rihanna said.

However, she said "so far" that is the name, so things can change.

2020 Release Possible?

There is still no release date, but with one of Rihanna's songs registered, the album is probably dropping soon.

Ever since "Rated R" dropped, Rihanna has been releasing her albums during November. With that in mind, there's a high chance that she is going to drop it this coming November.

For what it's worth, she did release "Anti" in January last year.

Last November 2019, she already said it is pending. A year has passed so it's about time!

Singer-songwriter DeCarlo hinted that it's no use to force Rihanna to release a new album if she does not want to yet. Fans should not worry because what they are going to get is topnotch anyway.

"Nobody knows when she's dropping it or exactly what songs she's cut over the past few years. But just working with a bunch of my friends who are in the industry and being able to create cool songs [was fun]. I think it's safe to say that Rihanna runs her own ship and whenever she chooses to release, she'll do that," DeCarlo said, per Metro UK.

Not Pop Ballad, Reggae!

According to Rihanna herself, her new album might be reggae-inspired or reggae-infused. While it will not be 100 percent reggae, she emphasized that the influence of the genre is undeniable.

The singer said reggae seems to be in her blood, so it is about time.

Whatever it is, we're excited about it.

