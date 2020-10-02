Hot Catwoman! Vanessa Hudgens Kicks Off Halloween in the Sexiest Way Possible!

Vanessa Hudgens is setting the bar high as she began the Halloween season with a loud bang!

The California-born actress has moved past her teenybopper persona after her breakthrough role as the intelligent and charming new girl, Gabriella Montez, in the 2006 musical film "High School Musical" with her then-boyfriend, Zac Efron.

Now, the 31-year-old Hudgens often updates her 39.2 million Instagram followers with bikini-clad photos and sultry snaps, including her recent post donning the famous suit worn by the Gotham City burglar, Catwoman.

The "Spring Breakers" star slipped in a tight latex bodysuit, complete with cat ears, mask and whip as she gears up for the spooky season.

"Happy October 1, my ghoulish friends," she wrote as she posed with a friend and Australian electronic music producer and singer GG Magree, who was also wearing the same suit.

Model and activist Leyna Bloom took to the comment section to write, "She ready." Meanwhile, influencer and rapper Khleo Thomas posted, "Ohhh god yes."

Meanwhile, another fan also pointed out that the spine-chilling celebration is one of her favorites: "Vanessa loves Halloween because she likes to dress up but I love Halloween because I get candy."

True enough, it appears the "Sucker Punch" star is a fan of Halloween, as she has proven it with her past spooky OOTDs.

With a hint of mysterious and seductive, Vanessa Hudgens transformed herself from an all glammed up angel in 2013 to a sexy vampire in 2014 , as well as a sultry "Alice in Wonderland" character in 2015.

In addition, another fan mentioned that Hudgens is perfect for the role of Catwoman: "You would make a beautiful cat woman."

Vanessa Hudgens as Catwoman?

Back in early 2019, rumors sparked that Hudgens is poised to join "Twilight's" Robert Pattinson for his role as "Batman" in Matt Reeves' new movie.

At that time, the Disney alum expressed her willingness to play the fan-favorite character.

"Okay. Who do I need to talk to make this happen lol #dreamrole," she wrote on her Instagram alongside a fan art of Hudgens in a black suit.

The iconic role was previously portrayed by Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway, and Tony Award winner Julie Newmar -- the first-ever Catwoman who appeared in the 1966 hit TV series "Batman" starring Adam West in the titular role.

As everyone knows now, the 31-year-old Zoe Kravitz was announced as the new Catwoman. In fact, multiple reports put out a leaked photo during the motorcycle scene in the movie showing Kravitz in the famous black suit.

Initially, the much-anticipated film was set to hit the big screen on June 25, 2021, but it was pushed back to October of the same year after the delays and production postponement due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Matt Reeves also explained why Pattinson's "Batman" costume is different from the previous movies.

"It's very practical; the idea is that [Batman] made it himself. It needs to look like he can move, but it's still evolving. He's in Year Two of being Batman," he mentioned during the DC FanDome last August.

