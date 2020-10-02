Prince Harry Criticize UK for Being Racist; Thanks Meghan Markle for Educating Him

On Thursday, Prince Harry has spoken about racism in the UK and explained that he was unaware that there were racial issues in the country before meeting Meghan Markle.

Speaking alongside his wife in an interview with the Evening Standard, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex criticized the UK for being racist.

The couple discussed the nation's problems with "structural racism" and diversity.

When asked about the Sussexes' ability to maintain relationships with people and causes close to their hearts back in Britain, Prince Harry answered, "it doesn't matter where in the world we have been" since they have been keeping in touch with their organizations and charities "as much as possible."

Throughout the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have joined forces with the outlet to reveal their list of Black History Month Next Gen Trailblazers.

The people were nominated by high-profile figures and recognized for challenging prejudice to British society.

This included England and British Lions rugby star Maro Itoje, Vogue editor Edward Enninful, Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams, and Booker prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo.

Prince Harry, who stepped down as a senior royal with his wife, Meghan Markle, and moved to the US in March, described his own "awakening" at the nonexistence of opportunities for BAME (Black, Asian, and minority ethnic) since meeting his bi-racial wife.

He said, "Because I wasn't aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the UK and also globally as well. I thought I did, but I didn't."

Prince Harry used an example of seeing white dolls on shelves, but not seeing black dolls for sale.

As a white person, the Duke of Sussex said that they don't know what it must be like for BAME to be in the same position as the white people.

But Prince Harry explained that he isn't pointing fingers and not blaming anyone, but instead a learning process and how to make it better for everyone.

"I think it is a really exciting time in British culture and British history, and in world culture. This is a real moment that we should be grasping and celebrating. Because no one else has managed to do this before us."

The Evening Standard's list comes at a crucial moment for race relations worldwide after the brutal killing of George Floyd in May. According to reports and witnesses, the police killed him.

Floyd's brutal murder triggered a wave of violent Black Lives Matter protests across many countries, including Britain.

When Meghan Markle was asked about her views on the protests, she admitted that it had become "inflammatory" for many.

The 39-year-old explained. "But when there is just peaceful protest and when there is the intention of just wanting community and just wanting the recognition of equality, then that is a beautiful thing."

"While it has been challenging for many people certainly having to make this reckoning of historical significance that has got people to the place that they are, that is uncomfortable for people. We recognize that. It is uncomfortable for us."Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of interfering in the US's upcoming presidential elections, simply by talking about it and swaying the voters to vote for Biden instead.

Though in a released statement of the couple insist that they are not urging the voters to anyone, President Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn't like the Duchess and wishes Prince Harry "a lot of luck."

