Disney Channel Actor Charged with Petty Theft and Battery After Bullying Innocent Man

This is not an excellent start to Shia LaBeouf's month.

The 34-year-old has reportedly been charged with battery and petty theft after an altercation between him and a man over the summer.

TMZ reported that the Disney Channel alum got into a verbal dispute with a man in June in the Los Angeles area.

Their law enforcement sources further said that after their heated argument, Shia LeBeouf removed the man's cap from his head and fled the scene with it.

However, it's not clear what led the two to have a physical altercation. LeBeouf and the unnamed man are said to have been poorly injured following what happened.

The man, who is still unnamed, filed a police report with Los Angeles cops. He told them that it was the "Transformers" actor who was the aggressor in their squabble.

The "Even Stevens" star was later charged with battery and petty theft, which are both considered as misdemeanors.

This wasn't Shia LeBeouf's first run-in with the law, as he was previously arrested in 2017 for a drunken scuffle.

That same year, he was charged for disorderly conduct in Georgia when he became aggressive towards a police officer he had previously asked for a cigarette.

In 2014, LeBeouf was arrested for disturbing a musical on Broadway in New York. The California-born actor pled guilty to a disorderly conduct violation.

Meanwhile, that same year, the "Honey" actor revealed to Interview magazine that he had been going through an existential crisis.

LeBeouf said that alcohol abuse and drug use, and acting, were just his ways of trying to escape it.

"I've been a runner my whole life. Running from myself. Whether to movies or drinking and drugging or f------- calamity or whatever it is, I've always been running."

LeBeouf worked on the war action movie "Fury" alongside Brad Pitt and Logan Lerman.

He credited the movie, which his role as a soldier who relied on faith to get him through World War II, for helping him take a look at another perspective at things.

"I found God during 'Fury,'" LeBeouf revealed. "I became a Christian man, and not in a f------- b------- way. In a very real way."

In September, it was announced that he was cast for Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry, Darling" film. But because of scheduling conflicts, Shia LeBeouf had to drop out.

He was replaced by Harry Styles, who will join "50 Shades" actress Dakota Johnson, "Little Women" actress Florence Pugh and "Star Trek" star Chris Pine.

Shia LeBeouf also previously revealed that if he almost quit acting to join the Peace Corps.

Following his 2017 arrest in Georgia, he was forced to go to a rehab facility and thought that perhaps his acting days were over.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, he said that he was there for two months but wrote a script for a film, and then, later on, he just dropped out of Peace Corps.

According to him, the organization took his decision to drop out very well.

"We had a little conversation about it. They were very peaceful about it. Very calm, 'Listen I'm not going to come...' 'That's okay!' It's not like the Navy or something like that. It's not the Marine Corps."

