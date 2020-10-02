Dr. Dre Wins: Why The Judge Agreed With Producer, Not With Ex-Wife

In Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's messy divorce battle in court, a judge ruled in favor of the music mogul.

According to TMZ, though the case is far from over, at least it's a good start for the music producer.

On Thursday morning, Young's lawyers told the judge that she needed the $1.5 million for security reasons because she has been getting death threats.

The judge rejected her claim because Young initially got rid of the security team her ex-husband was paying for.

According to the missus, the record producer had been too controlling, so she wanted to hire her security.

Though the judge rejected her appeal, Dr. Dre's lawyer said he would still pay for a private security company for Young's personal protection, but shouldn't cost more than what he is paying.

According to the judge preceding the case, he had far more severe domestic violence and custody cases he has to deal with.

With Young's bratty moaning, the judge added that the case "is not in the same universe" as the most serious ones he would be administering with.

In previously filed court documents, Young requested a $2 million temporary spousal support per month, as well as attorney's fees and costs totaling to $5 million.

Documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the music entrepreneur said in a statement that his ex-wife is being "exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers."

"I have made it very clear to her by my words and actions that I want our dissolution to be amicable and for her to feel comfortable and respected."

Nicole Young reportedly wanted the spousal support to start retroactively from September 1 so she could "continue to enjoy the lifestyle she enjoyed during marriage."

Her legal team claimed that Young is "having difficulty paying her bills," and that Dr. Dre, the person who controls their assets, "had been exerting financial support" by "ordering his agents to scrutinize her bills" before deciding if he approves them or not.

While Young only relies on her then-husband's fortune, her lawyers claim that she played an important role in the producer's career.

The document also details the former couple's luxurious lifestyle, including their five Los Angeles mansions, private jets, and luxury cars.

She also claimed that her ex-husband kicked her out in the middle of the night due to a drunken rage and lived in their Malibu residence.

Young has said to have threatened to sell that home, but Dr. Dre has allegedly texted her not to "spend one more cent."

In late September, the rapper asked the court to deny Young's request for an immediate release of $1.5 million for her legal fees.

"Petitioner and her counsel ought not to be granted special privileges simply because Petitioner has become accustomed to an entitled lifestyle, particularly when that lifestyle wholly continues," the court document said.

In 2019, Forbes estimated Dr. Dre's net worth to be around $800 million.

The 55-year-old adamantly protected his fortune by claiming that they had a prenup in their 25 years of marriage.

