Kanye West Hypocrite: 'Ye Refused to Release Another Artist's Masters and Royalties

After his continuous Twitter tirade about musicians supposedly owning their masters, Kanye West has been exposed to the artists' mistreatment on his record label, G.O.O.D. Music.

Charlamagne Tha God claims that the billionaire is such a hypocrite in an episode of "The Breakfast Club."

Charlamagne starts, "Can we salute Big Sean? The restraint Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable."

"That really lets me know he's a healed individual," he added.

"Because Kanye West... I hope one day, Big Sean tells his story. But just know Kanye West owes Big Sean A LOT of money."

The "Meeting In My Bedroom" artist additionally claimed that Big Sean is in a "terrible contract" while West "is screaming about giving folks their masters back."

Charlamagne eventually explained the details of how the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" occasional guest allegedly abused Big Sean.

"Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million."

He further dropped more bombs, saying, "Kanye West gets half of Sean's profits and half of Sean's royalties. And Kanye wouldn't agree to Big Sean getting his masters back from Dem Jam."

Charlamagne confirmed that there was a point when Big Sean and Def Jam had negotiated a new deal so he could receive ownership of his songs.

However, the "Jesus Is King" rapper allegedly put a stop to the entire thing because he wouldn't sign off on it.

"Kanye needs to do right by Big Sean," he adds.

Perhaps this is why Big Sean seemed to be so grateful when West tweeted on September 24, 2020, that he was going to "give all GOOD Music artist the 50% share I have of their masters."

Big Sean quote-tweeted West and said, "Thank you!!! This would help so much."

As of writing, Kanye West still has not replied to Charlamagne Tha God's accusations, mostly since he has continued to make a show out of his disappointment for his record label, Universal Music, and his publisher, Sony Publishing.

The dad-of-four also announced that he will no longer make music while he's still attached to his contract.

In mid-September, Kanye West posted photos of his record deal to his 30 million followers on Twitter.

He told his followers he needed every lawyer in the world to see his contract and even referred to the music industry as a "modern-day industry."

To further aim at the music industry, he posted a video of himself urinating on his Grammy trophies.

Meanwhile, Complex magazine was so patient to read over 100 pages of West's record contracts last month.

According to their findings, West seemed to be a horrible employee.

First, Complex said that West went overboard with the allotted budget for music videos and recording costs.

For instance, while staying in Paris to record "Yeezus," Universal and Sony spent about $493,000 on recording costs from January 1 and March 10, 2013. That means his daily spending on recording was $7,000.

In his time as a musician, he got so much money.

Complex reported that the "All of the Lights" rapper received $12 million to make "Yeezus," and two-thirds of that amount, $8 million, was an advance payment he could use for whatever he wants.

Most of his advances are between $1 million and $3 million for the costs in making of his albums, but there are almost stipulations that he could use the remaining money left at the end of the process.

