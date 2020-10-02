Katie Price and boyfriend Carl Woods took their shaky four-month relationship to the next level. The couple unveiled their massive tattoos of each other's faces on their arms.

The longtime model of glamour, 42, has revealed just how devoted she and Carl, 31, are to each other. Katie insists they're going to be "forever" together.

Earlier in the week, Katie announced she was getting the latest tattoos. The Sun Online got exclusive pictures of what the tattoos look like.

Sneak peek

The pictures show Katie sporting an oversized black sweater with a matching hat and green leggings. Carl picked a gray T-shirt and trackies.

Big contrasting tattoos are on both of their right forearms-Katie's revealing Carl's face and vice versa for her boyfriend.

Both of the celebs get their limbs covered in cellophane once they have had the dye.

Katie, thinking of the tattoos, told The Sun: "No matter what the haters say, this is proof we'll be together forever." She said she's grateful to have that kind of commitment with Carl.

"This is more than a tattoo - it's a tribute to each other," Carl added.

Meanwhile, Carl shared a video in the tattoo parlor of himself and Katie as they were being inked up concurrently. As he revealed his arm being inked up by the designer, the fitness enthusiast uploaded a video on YouTube showing their tattoo.

As she has had a tattoo on one of her wrists, the mum-of-five was lying down on the bunk. Carl shared a video in the tattoo parlour of himself and Katie as they were being inked up concurrently.

As he revealed his arm being inked up by the designer, the fitness enthusiast took a video selfie before panning the camera around to bring Katie in.

As she has had a tattoo on one of her wrists, the mum-of-five was lying down on the bunk.

It comes after Katie's new guy decided to get a face tattoo on his arm after she had one on his neck.

Katie and Carl have received identical vanity plates of light green covers for his car and his scooter.

The couple recently ignited marriage and pregnancy speculation after the reality star teased, "Something is brewing."

What happened to the tattoos with names of their exes?

In July, The Sun Online exclusively announced that after a mutual friend set them up, Katie and Carl have been dating since June.

This isn't the first time the reality star gets inked with the initials of her spouse.

The former husband and father of her daughters, Junior and Princess Peter Andre had her name on Katie's body until she had a rose on it.

She debuted a fresh tattoo of a large black horse in 2017 to cover up the image of her former husband, Leandro Penna.

A little "Leo" was seen around the bottom of her leg by the inking, which she first showed off when dating the hunk in 2011.

Meanwhile, Kieran Hayler, the ex-husband and father of her younger twins, Jett and Bunny, got his big Katie tattoo turned into a massive ship after their divorce.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles