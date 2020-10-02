Rebellious Princess! Camila Cabello Drops Amazing News About 'Cinderella' Movie

The shooting of "Cinderella" with Camila Cabello as the well-loved princess has ended. The singer/actress confirmed the news herself.

While the world has been treated to several "Cinderella" film renditions, everyone seems to like more. The latest one will have Camila playing the titular princess.

She will not be playing an ordinary cinder-cleaning princess, though. If there's one word to describe Cabello, it would be "rebellious." One can expect her rendition of Cinderella would be aligned with that, too.

On Friday, Cabello took to her social media to share a video of her last day playing this popular princess. She wrote in the captionL "Last day of being a freakin badass rebellious dreamer princess!"

She also tweeted that she is beyond grateful to have that experience and to have a crew that makes it happen while in the middle of a pandemic. The crew made sure they were safe when filming.

In the video, Cabello can be seen standing in a wide field, excitingly sharing the wrap-up news.

last day of being a freakin badass rebellious dreamer princess! Today was our last day wrapping Cinderella. I'm so grateful to have had this experience & to our crew for making it possible (& completely Covid safe!) during a pandemic. I can't wait for all of you to see this movie pic.twitter.com/xiE31ZJG6F October 2, 2020

She posted another tweet thanking the show's director Kay Cannon for essentially making the film a reality and giving her the highly coveted role. Camila also acknowledged the writer and producer of the film, James Corden.

The singer then described the whole thing as an "experience of a lifetime," as she expressed how she enjoyed working with the colorful cast, crew, dancers, choreographers and many more.

it has a message I believe in so much with love, joy, laughter, & magic ️ to @KayKayCannon our brilliant leader & director! We did it! thank you for your belief in me & for giving us this beautiful journey, on & off screen! pic.twitter.com/luwcHz4hEb October 2, 2020

Camila Cabello as Cinderella

In April 2019, while the world was dealing with the onset of the pandemic, the "Senorita" singer was announced as the one going to play the Disney princess. Given her singing background and prowess, the Hollywood Reporter also gave the unsurprising news that Cabello would be involved with the film's music.

Idina Menzel, another topnotch singer most popular for her song "Let It Go" in one of the most well-loved Disney movies of all time "Frozen," also reportedly joined Cabello on this film (playing the evil stepmother).

Billy Porter was previously announced to play the Fairy Godmother.

Going Strong With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is having a swell year even though the pandemic has hindered most people's actions and plans. Apart from having a new movie, her personal life with Shawn Mendes is going well.

Mendes is not one to talk about his personal life all the time, but Cabello is an exception for him. He does not shy away from talking about her any time.

When he released "Wonder" almost the same day Cabello wrapped up her "Cinderella" film, he was pretty candid about his relationship with his girlfriend. The two have been dating for a year now, and they still cannot get enough of each other.

"Wonder" is Shawn's first new single of the decade, so he must be feeling pretty good. Speaking with Sirius XM Hits 1's Nicole Ryan as well as Sirius XM's Jim Ryan in two separate interviews, he did not keep mum about Cabello's impact on him and his career.

They have not been together for a while because of work, but the fire is still burning.

"I haven't seen her actually in like a month and two weeks, not that I'm counting," shawn told Nicole. "She's back really soon and I think it's interesting 'cause when your girlfriend is an insanely talented, real musician who writes her own music, it's scary to write an album around her. And she was with me when I was kind of in the studio doing it."

Mendes also shared that Cabello has truly helped him because she would give him honest feedback.

Whenever he feels intimidated already in trying to finish his album, Cabello was the one to tell him to keep going.

On the other hand, in his interview with Jim Ryan, Mendes shared that the quarantine period truly brought him and Cabello so much closer. He added the Camila is the first few people to hear "Wonder."

