Drake Did What?! Rapper Claims He Dated SZA Back in 2008

Drake just dropped a bombshell revelation with regards to his dating life.

According to the renowned music artist, he dated SZA. Fans, however, have mixed reactions to the revelation as some expressed their disbelief and disgust.

In his new feature, "Mr. Right Now," the Canadian rapper claimed that he is more familiar with SZA than people think. According to him, he dated the "Prom" singer some 10 or 11 years ago.

"Yeah, said she wanna f- to some SZA, wait," Drake rapped in his new song. "'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08."

People magazine tried to get a rep for comment from the SZA's camp, but to no avail.

Did Drake Date a Minor?

Some fans made calculations and claimed that if what Drake is saying is true, then he could have been technically dating a minor.

In 2008, Drake was 22 and SZA was 17, unless the two dated after her November 8 birthday.

Still, some fans do not even think it is relevant because they believe Drake is lying.

"Y'all really believe Drake & Sza dated? are y'all that stupid?" wrote one doubtful fan befor others followed suit.

It's not really that impossible though, as the two have been very friendly with each other previously. After the release of her collaboration with Ty Dollar $ign, "Hit Different," Drake showed his support to the singer. Taking to his social media, he wrote, "Solana is the chef's kiss."

In 2017, there were also pictures of them together.

SZA Unfollows Drake

For what it's worth, SZA has already unfollowed Drake on Instagram, but the 33-year-old artist is still following her in the said platform.

Some fans noted the age of SZA because of Drake's history with young girls. The rapper received a wave of backlash in January 2019 after a video of him being affectionate with an underage fan circulated online.

In the video, Drake can also be heard saying something disturbing.

"I get in trouble for s- like this," he said before asking the fan, "How old are you?"

The fan answered, "17."

"I had fun, I don't know if I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest," he replied upon knowing the girl's age. "I just want to thank you."

In December 2019, Drake's name has been dragged into another similar scandal. That time, the scandal involved two celebrities as well, but underage ones.

Both Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown claimed that Drake is their textmate. And while these ladies have not insinuated they felt violated by it, fans found the whole thing disconcerting.

Brown told Access Hollywood that she adores Drake because she met him in Australia and he was "honestly fantastic."

"We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, 'I miss you so much,' and I was like, 'I miss you more.' He's great," she said, unknowingly placing Drake in the hot seat.

Eilish herself said so as much, emphaszing Drake is the nicest dude she has ever spoken with.

"I mean I've only like texted him, but he's so nice. Like, he does not need to be nice," Eilish shared, again not knowing she was putting Drake into trouble also. Justifiably so.

