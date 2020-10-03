Savage x Fenty Vol. 2: 5 Biggest Moments at Rihanna’s Annual Fashion Show

With her long-standing career in the music industry, Rihanna has maintained her status as one of the brightest and most successful stars in Hollywood.

Aside from this, the 32-year-old music icon, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is also a vocal supporter of diversity and culture that prompted her to launch her cosmetics line called Fenty Beauty in 2017.

Seeing the void in the beauty industry for products catering to women of color, the "We Found Love" hitmaker created cosmetics that would "perform across all skin types and tones."

Following the global success of her cosmetics line, the award-winning Barbadian singer created her own luxury clothing line Fenty in partnership with the fashion group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton."

Rihanna serves as the founder, CEO and Artistic of the said brand that "values freedom, defiance, and culture."

Now in its second year, the brand recently launched a digital-only Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, which took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Furthermore, Rihanna's fashion show was exclusive at Amazon Prime Video that debuted on October 2.

In her interview with The Associated Press, Rihanna delved into the details about her highly anticipated fashion show, despite the global pandemic.

"People need a little bit of hope, they need a little bit of happiness, and if we can bring a smile to their face and a little bit of fun while they're stuck at home, it's a desire and an honor to be a part of that," RiRi shared.

With that said, we take a loot at five things you can't miss with the star-studded Savage x Fenty Show.

Normani as the Sultry Bride

The 24-year-old Normani performed in last year's fashion show with her powerful performance of Sean Paul's "Get Busy."

Now, the former Fifth Harmony member has made a comeback with her sexy bride outfit complete with a veil in a Rihanna-curated lingerie fashion presentation.

Cara Delevingne

British supermodel Cara Delevingne made a cameo for the Savage x Fenty show, sporting a Davie Bowie mullet style hair.

The "Paper Towns" star looked like a total badass in a plunging graffiti-inspired metallic bra with matchy bikini-style bottoms, under fishnet stockings that scream sexy.

Rosalia

Joining Rihanna's fashion show is the Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia.

She wowed the viewers with her knockout performance of her latest track "Relación," with Sech, Daddy Yankee and Farruko.

Wearing a black lace bra and biker shorts paired with glittery heels, the 27-year-old singer also performed her song "TKN," which was nominated for best short form music video at the 2020 Latin Grammys.

Lizzo

Included in the powerhouse lineup is Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson. She rocked a lacy royal blue ensemble during the Savage x Fenty show.

The three-time Grammy award winner walked the runway in D'Angelo's "Brown Sugar" wearing a cut-out bra with matching bottoms paired with blue fishnet stockings and strappy heels.

Bella Hadid

Hearts raced during Bella Hadid's cameo for the Savage x Fenty show.

The Vogue cover girl surprised the fans donning an all-black ensemble, with a lace bra and matching bikini.

Hadid exuded a total dominatrix girl with her sheer mini skirt paired with latex thigh-high boots.

