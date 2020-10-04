Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Ugly Truth About Online Learning for Kids

Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed a sad news about his son, whom she shares with Freddie Prinze Jr.

According to the actress, the 8-year-old Rocky is suffering from nearsightedness that is getting worse rapidly.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kid Is Suffering

Gellar is pinning the problem to the COVID-19 crisis and how it has forced kids to be in front of screens all the time.

"I really chalked it up to screen fatigue because my kids didn't have a lot of access to devices [before the coronavirus pandemic]," the 43-year-old actress said in an interview with Today. "All of a sudden, they're thrown into this world where they're on Zoom for school, and the only way they can connect with their friends afterwards is to continue on these devices. It was not something my kids were used to."

Sarah added that she witnessed Rocky blinking heavily, prompting her to take him to an eye specialist. The conclusion is that Rocky has myopia or nearsightedness that is "progressing extremely rapidly."

Rocky, however, does not want to wear glasses when he plays sports. The solution is that he will be wearing contact lenses instead.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. also share one more child, daughter Charlotte. The two are very hands-on parents and have strict guidelines at home. One of these is that they cannot have phones during dinner at the table. The two shared this tidbit to Us Weekly exclusively back in February.

Gellar added that they strive to eat dinner at the same time as many nights as they can. "We sit, we all have dinner together," she said.

Gellar's Kid Not Alone: Nearsightedness During COVID-19

Gellar's concerns are not invalid. The Conversation has once put out that the coronavirus pandemic is transforming how children are learning, and while that is a good thing, the new mode of learning can be hurting their eyes.

Social distancing and staying indoors are making sure children not only study behind a screen, but they also watch shows and play games behind one, too. For a whole day, the usual hours devoted to screen time are being relaxed by parents to keep their children entertained and learning in the middle of a crisis.

The article added that the combination of more screen time and less outdoor playing time can increase children's risks of developing myopia or nearsightedness. If not stalled, this can lead to serious eye problems, even blindness.

Gellar and Prinze Lasting Marriage

Gellar and Prinze Jr. have a relationship that has lasted longer than the Hollywood standard. It can be remembered that the two met on the set of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" way back in 1997. That means they now have over two decades of friendship.

They got married in 2002 and, therefore, now married for 18 long years.Yet, they can speak to and about each other without issues.

Just earlier this year, Freddie Prinze Jr. reminisced in an interview with Us Weekly the cute story of how they met. They may have appeared together on the set of the infamous thriller, but they did not really share that many scenes together.

But fate brought them together because Gellar did not have a driver's license at the time and did not even know how to drive, so Freddie started driving her. These car rides have become the foundation of a good friendship, the actor shared.

