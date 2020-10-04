Adele in Love or Just Friendly? Singer Splurges Cash for Birthday of Rumored Fling

Adele is showing her love to "almost" boyfriend Skepta through some lavish gifts.

Following her split from husband Simon Konecki earlier this year, the "Someone Like You" hitmaker has been rumored to be dating the rapper, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga.

The news came after the British singer-songwriter reportedly gifted the "Papi Chulo" singer a gold chain, amounting to a whopping $20,000 or £16,000 as they celebrated his 38th birthday.

According to The Mirror, both have been seeing each other a lot and have grown close in recent months despite the pandemic.

In addition, although the duo are "not officially in a relationship," the 15-time Grammy Award winner and Skepta have stepped up their relationship.

"She's been in England, and she gave him a beautiful gold chain for his birthday. He was showing friends the chain and seemed pretty hyped about it. While they're not officially in a relationship, they are very close," the source added.

Adele Officially Files for Divorce With Husband Simon Konecki

2020 has been a devastating year for Adele after she and the charity CEO officially ended their eight-year marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Rumors swirled that her fame and demanding schedule sparked their marriage woes, which led to their divorce.

"Last year, sources claimed their divorce came after years and years of drifting apart due to increasingly demanding schedules as Adele' became a bigger and bigger star.' Simon was reportedly content with Adele's fame, but it became more difficult for them to see each other and connect the way they used to," Cosmopolitan reported.

The chart-topping singer and Konecki share a 7-year-old son named Angelo.

Adele's Revenge Body and Dating Rumors With Skepta

However, despite her life's setback, the "Send My Love" songstress is back in the dating game after her shocking transformation.

Back in May, the mother-of-one wowed her fans with her 40-pound weight loss as she celebrated her 32nd birthday.

She previously revealed to People that the secret to achieving her revenge body is a rigorous diet that includes cutting down drinking and focusing more on healthy food.

Following this, rumors sparked that Adele has finally moved on with her husband after eagle-eyed fans noticed how she and Skepta exchange flirty comments on social media.

In June, the "Chasing Pavements" singer took to Instagram as she trolled herself by watching her own 2016 Glastonbury performance at home.

"5 ciders in," she wrote followed by an okay emoji.

The UK rapper left an intriguing joke on the comment section, which prompted fans to speculate that the two have been in close communication.

"Finally got your Instagram password lol," he wrote, to which she replied a winking emoji followed by a red heart.

Prior to her divorce, Skepta and Adele had a public friendship since they were both from Tottenham in North London.

The two have been vocal about their admiration for each other. In fact, Skepta raved about Adele in his previous interview with ES Magazine in 2016.

He told the outlet that the blonde beauty usually texts him to check up on him and see "how things are going."

Unfortunately, both Adele or Skepta have yet to confirm or address the real score between them.

