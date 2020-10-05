Alec Baldwin Fires Back at Bashers of Controversial Donald Trump-Coronavirus Skit

Alec Baldwin is defending his portrayal of U.S. President Donald Trump during the Season 46 premier of "Saturday Night Live."

During the episode, the "It's Complicated" star made his comeback in the late-night sketch comedy alongside Jim Carrey, who played the role of former U.S. vice president and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

They opened the show with their take on the chaotic and controversial debate between Trump and Biden and the global pandemic effects, which they dubbed as "The China virus."

In addition, Baldwin's Trump role called the coronavirus a hoax.

Despite the success and the social media hype on its debut, critics lashed out at the syndicated variety show for mocking the 74-year-old world leader following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Twitter users called out "SNL" for their tone-deaf response and for "celebrating" Trump's health issue.

After receiving a wave of online hate, Baldwin took Instagram to speak about the show's decision behind the controversial coronavirus skit.

Alec Baldwin Stood by "SNL" Over Donald Trump COVID-19 Skit

In an almost 15-minute video, the 62-year-old actor stood by "SNL" and defended "the perception" that they were "mocking him while he's sick."

"('SNL' and NBC) know that they don't want to sink the ship, so if there were ever the suggestion that Trump was truly, gravely ill... really in trouble, then I would bet you everything I have that we wouldn't even get near that in terms of the content of the show," he mentioned. "They would have done something else. I've seen that happen before."

Moreover, he also shared that the comedy show dismissed and altered a ton of concepts "because it was deemed inappropriate," adding that the writers know where to set their boundaries.

To defend SNL even more, Baldwin noted that they didn't see the show as offensive since they are of the belief that Trump is already safe from the virus based on what people from the White House has said. He emphasized that had it been any different and they know that the POTUS is in "serious trouble," they would have taken a different approach or not make it at all.

Following this, Baldwin received a lot of support from fans as they flocked to the comment section to uplift the comedian's spirit.

"Great show last night!! You are truly so very funny, a great actor!! I enjoy everything you do," one fan commented.

Meanwhile, an individual praised his portrayal of Trump and also took the opportunity to criticize the president for his refusal to follow COVID-19 protocols.

"Alec you did great!!! I know Trump is sick right now but it was inevitable that he would get sick! He has not followed protocol!! Trump was taking crap about McCain and he was dead. Omg obviously we don't want anyone to get sick! He has disregarded this virus from the beginning! What about all the family's that have lost their loved ones??!! There was no regard for them."

As of now, the U.S. president has returned to the White House after spending three days at Walter Reed Medical Center despite the doctor's warning that he was not yet "out of the woods."

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown Rejection: Teenage Star Confesses 'Game of Thrones' Heartbreak

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles