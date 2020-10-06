Brad Pitt Faking Romance With Nicole Poturalski to Hurt Angelina Jolie Amid Custody Battle?

It came as a surprise for everyone when Brad Pitt was spotted with a woman younger than him.

A few days later, it was discovered that the girl he flew to the South of France with was 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski.

News of Pitt in a relationship with a couple of years her junior came after speculation that he rebooted his relationship with first wife Jennifer Aniston, but had just fallen into the cracks.

Pitt and Poturalski have never been spotted again after their French escape in August as they went to the actor's shared million-dollar Chateau. It is the same home she shares with ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

Now, many people are becoming suspicious of the lovebirds that their romantic rendezvous and "relationship" are nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Sources told New Idea that there are a ton of theories as to why they think the whole Brad Pitt dating a German model thing is all just "showmance."

After all, Poturalski is still married to 68-year-old Roland Mary, and they share a 7-year-old son, Emil.

Poturalski has also been following and "liking" several Instagram posts dedicated to herself and to her beau.

In one of her recent social media interactions, she shot down rumors that she and Pitt hated the "Maleficent" star.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that Nicole Poturalski is excited to ignite her career in the entertainment industry. Being the arm-candy of an A-list actor could possibly open a lot of doors for her in Tinseltown.

A tipster told New Idea, "Being linked to Brad has already been a huge boost to her career, plus of course, it would have given Brad a real kick to mess with Ange by stepping out with a much younger look-alike after everything she's been putting him through."

Being the allegedly most sought-after model in Europe, the 27-year-old model really wants to take her career to the next level.

A source told Life & Style last month, "Having endured a childhood of poverty, she was willing to do almost anything to escape and build a name for herself. And she made it happen."

Moreover, the "Ocean 11" actor said to have no care if his relationship with Poturalski would upset Jolie.

An insider told Us Weekly, "Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it's going to get from Angelina. He just doesn't care if Angelina is going to lash out."

Pitt vs. Jolie in court

On October 5, 2020, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie faced each other in court for a custody hearing of their shared children.

The former power couple has decided to divorce in 2016, but their divorce proceedings are still ongoing.

It has been reported that the two cannot come up with a joint agreement with their kids, Maddox (19), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (14), and Knox and Vivienne (12).

According to Entertainment Tonight, Pitt is asking for equal custody to be put in place.

The "Ad Astra" actor has been "respectful" of the "Tomb Raider" star's parenting style but wants to see more of his kids.

"Angelina wants to be fair when it comes to custody. She is very structured with the children. Brad has high hopes [they can] try to make it work because of the importance of co-parenting."

