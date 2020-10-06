Trey Songz Joins List of Celebrities Hit By Coronavirus

As the coronavirus global pandemic continues to spread worldwide, rapper Trey Songz added to the increasing number of celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old artist revealed the news by sharing a clip to his 12.2 million followers on Instagram.

"Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19," Trey Songz said while wearing a black "Black Lives Matter" statement shirt.

The singer, born as Tremaine Aldon Neverson, explained that he has been subjecting himself to coronavirus tests every now and then to protect his young song from the virus. Apparently, he has been all over the place, protesting and conducting food drives to those affected by the health crisis.

"I've taken many tests as I've been out protesting, food drives, of course, I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it, unfortunately, came back positive," Trey Songz said.

"I will be taking it seriously," he continued, after noting 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus. "I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign," he added.

The "Can't Help But Wait" hitmaker revealed that his grandfather passed away earlier this year and claims that the COVID-19 is the cause of his death.

Trey Songz said that he is one of the many who takes the virus seriously, so he encouraged his fans to be honest about their health status before taking a swipe on US President Donald Trump.

"If you come in contact with Covid, please do say, "he pleaded. "Please do say. Don't be like the president," he added.

Earlier this week, the 74-year-old PLOTUS revealed that he and his First Lady, Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus and immediately subjected themselves to self-isolation.

As of writing, the United States has over 7.3 million cases of COVID-19, with over 209,199 deaths.

Trey Songz New Album

The R&B star's coronavirus scare came a day after announcing that he will be releasing his 8th studio album called "Back Home" this coming Friday, October 9, 2020.

In a Twitter post, Trey Songz drops the news on introduced his new track, "Two Ways." "Back Home. My 8th studio album. Executive Produced by big bro @troytaylorttu and myself," Trey wrote.

Back Home. My 8th studio album. Executive Produced by big bro @troytaylorttu and myself. Link in bio to preorder now with a new track unlocked that some of you may remember from IG live pic.twitter.com/COezkN1T0j — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2020

The singer explained that "Two Ways" is a "heartbreak anthem," which he wrote during his relationship's breaking point. He confessed that this particular track is his "personal favorite" among all the album songs.

Describing the new album, Trey said that he wanted to make R&B music that inspires him to sing.

"The songs that make you love, the ones that make cry and the ones that make you smile, laugh and dance." the singer said.

"Music is the soundtrack that plays while we live our lives, and I wanna be there for my fans while they are living through this truly special time that we'll never forget. I say I'm 'Back Home' because the music feels that way. I hope you feel the same," he added.

