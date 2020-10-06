Kendall Jenner Thinking of Settling Down With Devin Booker? THE TRUTH

It's been five months since Kendall Jenner was first spotted hanging out with NBA cutie Devin Booker and it looks like their relationship is going pretty serious as the day goes by.

The duo first sparked dating rumors after they went on a "lockdown road trip" in Arizona city last April. Based on the footage obtained by TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player hopped from Booker's black Mercedez-Benz Mayback and made a quick stop in Sedona.

Kendall is sporting jeans, a white crop top, sneakers, and a baseball cap, while Booker is donning a white sweatshirt and black pants.

In the video, the NBA hottie could be seen waiting near his car; after a few seconds, Kendall appeared running towards the vehicle and joined him in the backseat.

While witnesses who saw the duo said that they look like a real couple, a source close to Kendall and Devin noted that they are just good friends.

Five months after, it looks like the rumored couple's romance is heating up even more as the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star is said to be "falling for Devin more every day."

The Real Score

Speaking to HollywoodLife, a source close to Kendall that while the duo loves spending time with each other, settling down with the lucky guy is far from the model's priority at the moment.

The insider explained that unlike her sisters, Kendall is not keen on landing a husband anytime soon.

"Kendall doesn't feel any pressure to settle down and loves having her own independence," the source said.

"She knows she's young and has her whole life ahead of her, so although she's been spending a lot of time with Devin, it doesn't necessarily mean she has plans on living a domesticated life anytime soon," the source added.

Meanwhile, another insider echoed this claim saying that Kendall never really look marriage as the main goal of her relationships.

"She just wants to have fun, and everything else will fall into place," the second source added.

Why Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner is notorious for dating NBA players, but according to the source, it is because the model has a special heart for athletes like her father, Caitlyn Jenner, who is an Olympic gold medalist.

On top of being an athlete, Kendall also fell head-over-heels with the 6' 5" hottie because of his personality.

"With Devin, he is cute, funny, and an amazing athlete," the source said.

The pandemic has also given the alleged couple a time to get to know each other even more.

"With the pandemic, she has been able to hang out with him more, and instead of getting sick of him, she is actually liking him more," the source revealed.

"It's really working out, but don't expect wedding bells or babies anytime soon. They just get along; he is not a headache. So it's making her happy during this time of an upside-down world."

