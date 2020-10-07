Did Chrissy Teigen Make the Right Choice by Publicizing Miscarriage?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have experienced a massive tragedy in their married life. What they have called a little quarantine miracle are now gone from them forever.

Teigen suffered a miscarriage, thereby losing the baby boy they already named Jack. Weeks before the awful event, the former model was excited to be a mom of three.

She was constantly sharing the difficulties in her pregnancy, announcing that her doctors have ordered her to have a complete bed rest. But even though she was technically saying she was feeling bad and weak, she was all smiles. At one point, in her excitement, she even yelled out the gender of her baby.

Fans felt as if they were the couple waiting for baby Jack to come out, only to find out that something bad has happened. Teigen, however, did not suddenly disappear from the social media because of the harrowing experience. In fact, she still took the fans with her through their grieving period.

Chrissyn and John remain strong amid the family crisis, bravely sharing to the world what they have gone through.

Chrissy Teigen Should Have Kept Quiet?

While some followers expressed disappointment to the couple for publicizing the miscarriage instead of grieving privately, some experts claimed that the two are staying strong because they were wise enough not to keep their grief to themselves.

Teigen and Legend have always been so vocal and generous about what is happening to their lives, so this open post is not a surprise.

Experts said this is their advantage.

Talking about grief is one surefire way of being healthy, even faced with this traumatic event. "This is a very healthy way to deal with grief because they are addressing it head on," Hollye Grayson, a Los Angeles based therapist, told Hollywood Life. "They are accepting it and acknowledging it."

Experts also told the entertainment outlet that there is no one way to grieve. Being brave and open about one's plight is one way. Others can choose to release their emotions in other methods.

Grief is idiosyncratic," psychotherapist Julie Bueno, explained. "That might be a healthy thing for them, but having said that, what I do know from the work that I do is grief surrounding miscarriage and pregnancy loss is disenfranchised, and it has been silenced and ignored. The majority of women that I speak to very much feel the urge to talk about it and claim it as it very well should be, a grief of their lost baby. In that way, yes, it is very healthy. That's your need. It sounds like for them, that was a really healthy thing."

Bueno is also the author of "The Brink Of Being: Talking About Miscarriage." She's an expert on the matter.

Teigen's Miscarriage Turned Political

Teigen's miscarriage has also taken a political turn. Given that Teigen is pro-abortion, some insensitive people dared mock her about losing this baby.

One of them is Errol Webber, the Republican candidate for California's 37th House District. He only garnered 7.6 percent of the primary vote, meaning he is not that popular, but he still made a judgemental comment. He said he is hoping Teigen and Legend would now stop advocating for abortion since they have already suffered losing a child.

"It's not a clump of cells. It's either a baby or it's not," he added.

Several, however, certainly came to her rescue and said one can be both pro-abortion and naturally grieve a miscarriage. The two are not mutually exclusive, and the two hardly have a connection to each other, fans said. What is wrong is taking a person's tragedy to use it against them.

