Divorce Confirmed? Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Amid Divorce Rumors With Kanye West

For the past decade, Kim Kardashian has been a regular household name, thanks to her family's hit reality TV series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

During the past 13 years that the Kardashians' reality show has been on the air, we've seen Kim roller coaster of emotions from being happy, excited, sad, irritated, mad, scared, traumatized, and even get physical with her siblings.

We might saw her cry during one of the episodes, but for the first time, the 39-year-old TV personality could be seen caught up in her emotions in a rare interview.

In the trailer of David Letterman's Netflix series, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," the mother-of-four was seen breaking down in tears as she bravely answers questions from the 73-year-old host.

In the short clip from the series' Season 3 teaser, Kim could be seen wearing a yellow turtle neck and gold hoop earrings as she tries to control her emotions and wipe away her tears.

The veteran TV host tried to console Kim Kardashian and said: "No, no, no, no, no, no. We alright?"

To which, Kim replied: "I wonder why I'm crying?"

"I've talked about this before," she added.

Aside from Kim, Letterman also sits down with other famous personalities, including pop star Lizzo, Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., and renowned comedian Dave Chappelle.

The talk show series is set to be back on Netflix this coming 21st of October, which is also Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday. So it is possible that the season premiere would feature the "KKW Beauty" mogul, and the episode would serve as her "birthday interview."

While the topic of Kim and Letterman's conversation is yet to be revealed, the conversation takes place amid the rumors that she is having marriage troubles with Kanye West.

The couple married for six years is said to be at the brink of divorce due to Kanye's recent mental health breakdown while in the middle of his presidential campaign.

Just recently, a source revealed that the mother-of-four is close to giving up on her marriage.

"Kim is one step away from filing for divorce, but first she wants to sit down with Kanye and talk over the important issues, such as the kids and finances," the source told "Heat Magazine."

But the insider clarified that the 43-year-old rapper is doing the best to avoid having a "divorce conversation" with Kim.

"He is doing everything he can to avoid that, so on the rare occasion he does see Kim, it's just for a brief dinner, and then he'll dash off as quickly as possible," the source explained.

"He doesn't want to face the situation they're in right now. He keeps saying he needs to find himself before he can even think about the future," the source added.

Just last week, Kanye tried to shut down divorce rumors by posting photos from his intimate dinner with his wife.

"Dinner for two," Kanye wrote, alongside a photo of a table set-up outside an enormous tent illuminated by a car's headlights.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Thinking of Settling Down With Devin Booker? THE TRUTH

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles