Baby No.1! Meghan Trainor Shares Pregnancy News After Long Wait

Meghan Trainor is set to take a whole new journey with her husband after she announced that their long wait is over.

On Wednesday, Trainor appeared for an interview on the TODAY show with Hoda Kotb, during which she revealed that she will finally be a mother.

As a soon-to-be-mom, the singer could not hide her happiness, saying that her heart feels like it is pounding out of her chest.

Trainor got married to Daryl Sabara in December 2018 after their mutual friend, actress Chloe Grace Moretz, set them up. This is their first child together, so their fairytale story is becoming even happier now.

Since they will be a family soon, they are naturally beyond excited while waiting for the baby's arrival.

Aside from the baby news, the 26-year-old singer confessed that they have been waiting for so long to get pregnant.

"I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the 'TODAY' show, 'I will have the most babies in the world,'" she went on.

Talking with the 56-year-old presenter, Kotb, years ago somehow inspired Trainor to have a family. Since then, she wished it would happen one day -- and it did!

Finally, after almost seven years, Trainor faced the host again to deliver their most-awaited dream come true.

Meanwhile, while Trainor and husband just started their parenthood journey, the singer shared that she wants to have multiple children soon. So far, her pregnancy journey has been easy as well.

In the end, Trainor noted that she began learning new things every day. With that said, she realized how amazing women can be before naming them as "superheroes."

Trainor's First Album With Her Baby

On September 9, Trainor announced on her social media account that she will have her festive album released on October 30.

And through the morning show, she officially marked "A Very Trainor Show" as her first album with the baby.

Trainor Shared the Baby News to Fans

After disclosing the baby news on-air, Trainor also let out her excitement online.

The "Run Like The River" hitmaker presented the first glimpse of her baby's sonogram. Their Christmas tree as the backdrop added more "feel" to the update.

Meanwhile, their Hollywood friends and fans showered them with congratulatory messages and wishes after learning the news.

"Oh my goodness! Congratulations! I'm so happy for you both! You just know this little bundle of joy will be the sweetest & coolest with you two as parents!" Perrie Edwards said.

Ashley Graham wrote, "MEGHAN! I couldn't be happier for you both!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Furthermore, some friends and families rejoiced upon hearing the news that they shared the same photo online.

