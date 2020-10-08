Bill Cosby Shock: Lisa Bonet Fired From ‘Cosby Show’ Spinoff for Being Pregnant

Lenny Kravitz just made a bombshell revelation about the past tension between his ex-wife Lisa Bonet and Bill Cosby.

In his newly released memoir "Let Love Rule," the four-time Grammy Award winner detailed the unfair treatment that the "New Eden" actress received at the hands of the disgraced actor during her stint at the spinoff program of the "Cosby Show."

Bill Cosby Fired Lisa Bonet From "A Different World" Sitcom

The "Fly Away" hitmaker recalled how the iconic comedian got pissed off at Bonet when she told him she was pregnant with her first child, Zoe Kravitz.

At the time, the then 21-year-old actress was playing the role of Denise Huxtable -- the free-spirited daughter of Cliff and Clair Huxtable, portrayed by Cosby and award-winning actress Phylicia Rashād, respectively.

According to Kravitz's memoir (per PageSix), Lisa and the show's producer, Debbie Allen, requested a meeting with the "Ghost Dad" actor to pitch about the possible changes to the "A Different World" sitcom. Cosby immediately sensed that something is up and asked, "You're here to tell me you're pregnant, aren't you?"

Allen mentioned the idea of Lisa's character getting pregnant in the show and raising the child on her own with the help of her friends; however, days later after the said meeting, the disgraced comedian dismissed the possible storyline and said, "Lisa Bonet is pregnant, but Denise Huxtable is not."

Following the pregnancy news, the California-born actress got kicked out of the show after one season.

Moreover, she was only allowed to return after she had given birth to her daughter. Based on the memoir, their relationship has been cracked since the incident happened.

"But from then on, her relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable," Lenny added.

Launched in 1987, NBC's "A Different World" ran for six seasons until the show's finale in 1993.

From "America's Dad" To Disgraced Actor

Decades after the syndicated sitcom last aired, Bill Cosby -- who was once known as "America's Dad" -- faced major accusations of sexual assault and rape.

In 2004, Andrea Constand, a director of operations for Temple University's women's basketball team, revealed that the comedian sexually assaulted her at his home in Cheltenham Township in Montgomery, Pennsylvania.

Aside from Constand, several personalities came forward and spoke about the harassment they experienced with Cosby, including music industry publicist and journalist Joan Tarshis and supermodel Janice Dickinson (who accused the actor of drugging and raping her in 1982).

Following the numerous allegations, "The Cosby Show" reruns were also pulled from television.

After a lengthy court battle, Cosby was found guilty on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault in April 2018 and was sentenced to serve prison for three to 10 years.

Lisa Bonet Breaks Silence Regarding Bill Cosby's Allegations

In the same year, Lisa Bonet spoke about the sexual assault allegations towards her former TV father.

She told PORTEREdit that she's not surprised about the renowned comedian's inappropriate behavior.

The mother of three explained that the disgraced actor had a negative vibe, "a type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed."

