Movie Star What?! Armie Hammer Speaks Out on Construction Job During Pandemic

Armie Hammer did not shy away from detailing his odd job during the pandemic.

The "Call Me By Your Name" star, who appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with a silver space-themed outfit complete with astronaut helmet, revealed that he worked on construction during his downtime.

While promoting his new mystery thriller film "Death on the Nile," the California-born star shared that he lived in an old model alongside friend and casting director Ashton Ramsey.

"I have been productive. I've been really fortunate. I mean look, the world's falling apart, it's the apocalypse, but funny enough, my buddy Ashton [Ramsey] bought an old motel out in the desert,"Hammer shared, via People.

The said "abandoned and rundown motel" is located at Twentynine Palms that is close at the Joshua Tree National Park.

Furthermore, Hammer mentioned that when he was asked by Ramsey to work with him and do construction in the motel, he immediately said yes.

"I came back from the Cayman Islands where I was during quarantine and I was like, 'Dude, I have nothing to do.' He was like, 'Do you wanna come live with me in this abandoned motel and do construction with me?" Hammer said before saying he had had nothing else better to do.

Moreover, he shared that he was "out of options," which is why he took the job.

"I was literally sitting at home, picking boogers, and seeing how far I could flick them. I was really out of options," Hammer joked.

The 34-year-old actor, who is the son of multi-millionaire businessman Michael Armand Hammer and great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, rose to fame through his role in the 2010 biographical drama film "The Social Network."

The "Hotel Mumbai" actor described his new quarantine habits as "moderately handy," and he confessed that there are some jobs that he should not be trusted to -- like electrical works.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Filed for Divorce

Prior to his quarantine project, the Golden Globe nominee got divorced from the "Criminal Minds" star Elizabeth Chambers after their 10-year marriage.

Hammer and the 38-year-old actress tied the knot in 2010 and share two kids -- Harper Grace, 5, and Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

The former couple officially filed their divorce in July, citing irreconcilable differences. In the same month, the "Mirror, Mirror" actor took to Instagram to pen an emotional note to his ex-wife.

In the lengthy message, he said that he and Chambers had been "best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents" for almost 13 years before describing it as an incredible journey.

"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," he wrote.

Hammer added that he is seeking" privacy, compassion and love" for his kids' sake during the devastating time.

Furthermore, two months after the divorce, Hammer listed their $5.8 million marital home located in the Hancock Park neighborhood, per Variety.

The 6,275-square-foot property features a seven-bedroom and six-bathroom Tudor-style home.

