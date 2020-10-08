Kanye West In 'Top-Secret Talks' to Launch Own Network Bigger Than Kardashians?

Will there be a Kanye West Network soon?

The self-made billionaire is said to be in top-secret talks to launch his very own TV network.

Sources told the National Enquirer that he wants it bigger than the Kardashians' alleged media company.

"Kanye intends to have his own streaming network. He wants it to reflect his lofty vision of what the world should be and to provide a 'spiritual awakening for the masses.'"

His streaming platform could include religious shows, a music channel ala MTV, and a show dedicated to speaking about anything he desires.

As per the outlet, the 43-year-old rapper boasted about plotting the entire downfall of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Kanye also reportedly claimed that he's now calling the shots in his marriage and his career.

"Kanye's confident he can get investors and boasts he will be among the biggest names in the entertainment industry."

However, the sources believe that the award-winning rapper doesn't know how to operate an entire network.

"He doesn't realize there aren't a lot of people who want to spend hours a day listening to him rant about how the world would be a better place if he were in charge," added the source.

But this can quickly be done if Kim Kardashian gets on board with the idea.

As per the source, the "Jesus Walks" rapper told his reality star wife that she would be given an important role in the said network but on one condition.

"She'll have to change her entire image to meet his standards," they tattled.

Kanye has also been reportedly resistant in telling the KKW Beauty mogul because she'll tell her family, but the Presidential hopeful doesn't want any of the other Kardashian-Jenners to be involved.

According to the source, he doesn't want to work with momager Kris Jenner and Kim's sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

He's also allegedly asking Kim to choose between him and her family, however, "Given his continually unhinged behavior, she's more likely to side with the Kardashians," the source claimed.

Kim, Kanye Divorce?

Kanye West has never been an easy person to live with. The past few months have been challenging for Kim Kardashian.

According to a Life and Style insider, it's typical for the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star to put on a brave face and focus on what's working.

If Kanye and Kim did divorce, at least she's reportedly already taking steps to protect her assets.

The 39-year-old mom is on track to become a billionaire in the next few months or the following year. Kim Kardashian has a current net worth of $900 million.

Star magazine also claimed that the SKIMS creator is excited at the thought of dating again if ever things don't really work out with Kanye.

An insider revealed to the outlet that Kim wants to get back to herself, giving her something else to focus on other than Kanye West.

However, one must take these claims with a grain of salt. There is no confirmation that Kanye West is launching his own network and no official statement about their divorce.

