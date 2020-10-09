Online Dating What?! Sarah Silverman Details Finding New Boyfriend Through Video Game

Sarah Silverman is one of the lucky ones who found love amid the global pandemic.

In her recent appearance during "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the stand-up comedian was asked to detail her new beau, whom she met in an online game.



Sarah Silverman's Love Amid Pandemic

The "I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman" star began by sharing that the stay-at-home order and social distancing measures prompted her to start playing "Call of Duty."

"As the world was shutting down, I thought I should start playing video games again. It just made sense. This is the time. So I went to GameStop - it was still open - and I bought a console and a couple of games. And I got really into this one, it's not the latest one, but I love it - Call of Duty: WWII," Silverman shared, per People.

Although she did not name her new boyfriend, the 49-year-old actress also said that the guy -- whom she knew through mutual friends -- slid into her DM via Twitter and invited her to play the first-person shooter video game.

She then recalled how their long-distance relationship started, revealing her daily routine at her home in New York before eventually going online and playing "Call of Duty" with her now boyfriend.

"We were both quarantining. So every night at 7:05 - I was in New York, so at seven we would bang the pots and pans out on the fire escape. It really became just like a group primal scream. It was actually kind of beautiful to be in New York at that time," she detailed. "Then at 7:05, I'd put my headset on, and I'd kill Nazis with this guy. Yadda yadda yadda, we're boyfriend and girlfriend!"

Looking all hyped up with her budding romance, the "Wreck-It Ralph" star admitted that she has been "making sweet love" with her new boyfriend.

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen

Prior to this revelation, Sarah's last relationship was with Michael Sheen, whom she met in 2014 on the set of Showtime's "Masters of Sex."

Sadly, the two broke up, ending their almost four-year relationship.

In a tweet, the former "Saturday Night Live" writer and feature player mentioned that they "consciously uncoupled" over the holidays. She added that being apart and living in different countries made it hard to make their relationship work.

On the other hand, in a previous interview, the Welsh actor and political activist revealed that politics played a significant role in their breakup. He noted that after President Donald Trump's election in the US and the Brexit vote in the U.K., they "both felt" that they wanted to get more involved -- but in different ways (per The Daily Telegraph).

The relationship fallout also prompted Sarah to do the late-night talk show "I Love You, America."

Although they are both passionate about politics and social justice, the "Frost/Nixon" actor mentioned that her being an American and Sheen being Welsh pulled them in a different direction.

"I felt a responsibility to do something, but it did mean coming back here, which was difficult for us because we were very important to each other. But we both acknowledge that each of us had to do what we needed to do," Sheen said.

In the end, he assured the fans that they ended things on good terms, and there's no drama behind the split.

