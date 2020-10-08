Chelsea Handler Confesses Love for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gets Extra Sensual

Chelsea Handler publicly confessed her true feelings for Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the teaser video for her upcoming comedy special "Chelsea Handler: Evolution," the 45-year-old did not shy away from lusting over the New York governor.

Wearing white overalls while in front of a socially distanced audience, the TV host declared her "deep sexual feelings" for the 62-year-old politician.

"The thing is, I like older men, which brings me to the strong and deep sexual feelings that I have developed for Andrew Cuomo," Handler jokingly said, per E! Online.

The blonde beauty then joked about wanting to "flatten" Cuomo's curve, in reference to health officials' strategy to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

"I want him to flatten my curve; then I want to flatten his curve. And then I want us to apex together," Handler added, making thew audience laugh even harder..

Aside from this, Handler expressed her admiration for Cuomo, who gained popularity through the progress of New York after it was severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea Handler Wants To Be Cuomo's "First Lady"

In a letter published by Vogue for their March 2020 issue, the late-night talk show host penned a funny yet sweet op-ed for the politician titled "Dear Andrew Cuomo, I Want to Be Your First Lady."

She began her message by sharing that despite several heartbreaks, she is now ready to "love again." She also vowed to manage her expectations for her "future lovers."

Handler then mentioned Cuomo, whom she described as the "Incredible Hulk" of New York City.

"Your daily briefings have come at a time when I was beginning to wonder where the good men were and to feel despair that this was just the way the world was now."

The comedian also praised him for reminding the public that "there are men who can lead and be clear and tell the truth."

In addition, the "Chelsea Lately" host thanked the governor for showing his dedication and passion to serve the community.

"Your daughters are lucky to have a dad like you. Thank you for showing us the heart of a New Yorker. But, most of all, thank you for your competence," Handler furthered.

Celebrities Gush Over Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Aside from Chelsea Handler, several celebrities are drooling over the widely popular New York governor. One of whom is Jada Pinkett-Smith, who can't help but gush over the 62-year-old lawyer turned Democratic politician.

In her Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk," she revealed that her current celebrity crush is the older Cuomo and confessed that she never missed any of his press conferences.

Meanwhile, former "The View" co-host Michelle Collins previously told Marie Claire that the only thing she's "looking forward to'' everyday was Cuomo's regular media briefing at 11 am.

Cuomo Brothers Are Stealing the Spotlight

Andrew Cuomo and his younger brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, were recently deemed as the most desirable men in New York City -- "more desired" than Jonas brothers, per professional matchmaker Tara Nelson.

"The Cuomo brothers won in a tie for the most handsome men in New York, a contest that I survey my clients every year to know what women are looking for," she explained to the Daily News.

The expert added that their popularity is due to the increasing visibility from coronavirus coverage over the past few months.

