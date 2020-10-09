Blake Jenner Confesses Domestic Violence Against Ex-Wife, Melissa Benoist

After almost a year since Melissa Benoist claims that she has been a domestic abuse victim, Blake Jenner has come to light, breaks his silence, and surprisingly admitted to all the violent accusations.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 27-year-old actor opened up about his relationship with Melissa Benoist and addressed the confession video that his ex-wife released in November 2019.

In the 14-minute clip, the "Supergirl" actress detailed who she has been a victim of domestic abuse of a partner younger than her. While Melissa did not directly name Blake Jenner, it was easy for people to assume that it was Blake since he was her most recent partner at that time.

Melissa said that it all started through an emotional manipulation leading her to turn down acting jobs as her partner would often get jealous when she does flirtatious and romantic scenes with another man.

But things made escalated quickly when her partner threw an iPhone to her face, which resulted in an injury that could have affected her vision. Melissa revealed that the impact injured her iris, eyeball, and nose.

Melissa said she ended up getting out of the relationship through the help of the people around her.

Blake Jenner's Letter

On Thursday, the "Glee" star took to Instagram to release a lengthy message explaining his side of the story. Blake Jenner bravely admitted all the accusations and detailed everything that went wrong in their relationship, which he blamed for both of their "past traumas."

"The passion between us would take us both to some of the most joyous highs, but also to moments of jealousy, bouts of insecurity, and volatility," Blake wrote.

"It was a relationship with a foundation rooted in co-dependency, which had dire consequences. We were both young and left so much of our brokenness to fester for too long," he continued.

While Blake did not name Melissa in his letter, the actor said he takes full responsibility for all the pain he had caused his "past partner."

"I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner-emotionally, mentally, and yes, physically," he continued.

Blake also went on full detail with the infamous "iPhone incident," which he referred to as "a moment that he will regret for the rest of his life."

"If I could do anything to take it back, I would... I am responsible for the pain that I caused her in that moment and beyond," Blake wrote, adding that he is still working on forgiving himself for the said incident.

Blake admitted that his therapies helped him face this mistake and address his traumas and its root cause. In the end, Blake apologized to his partner and wished her well.

"I am sorry. There are many things that I wish I could have done differently, and while I wish it did not take the pain that was suffered throughout the course of our relationship," Blake said.

The actor also hopes that by sharing his side of the story, people can learn to "reflect, listen, and emerge from the shame and secrecy of abuse."

