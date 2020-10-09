Kanye West Confusion: 'Ye Is Running for President AND Vice President?

With the elections being a month away, Kanye West's bid for the US's highest position has been rocky, but he doesn't seem bothered.

However, is Kanye West not only running for president but also for vice president?

West isn't officially running in every state, but he's still on California's ballot for an entirely different reason.

It's as if his venture into politics wasn't already confusing enough.

West is eligible for ballot write-ins in some states and he's proud to say that friends of his voted for him.

On Monday, a picture of a California absentee ballot of the upcoming elections showed that the Grammy award-winning artist is listed under the American Independent Party (AIP) as a candidate for vice president.

The next day, social media users shared pictures of their mail-in ballots, which named the 43-year-old rapper as Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Guerra's running mate.

Rocky is an American business and politician who is also hoping to secure the presidency.

According to the party, they chose West without him or Rocky having a say in it.

TMZ said that it's "just how the AIP does it."

The outlet also claimed that Rocky isn't happy about the process of choosing West, but accepted that it worked out in the end and wants to make the most of it at the polls.

Apparently, the Yeezy creator is popular among voters whose age range is between 18 and 25. Though he acknowledges that he won't win in California, Rocky is hoping to secure the third place.

This is reportedly a possible ploy to redirect votes away from the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

When Newsweek asked Chairman Markham Robinson of AIM why Kanye West, he answered, "Well, he wasn't available for President."

The independent party reportedly chose the "Jesus Walks" rapper because of his political views and, most importantly, celebrity connections.

Robinson explained that having an endorsement from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk secured confidence in the dad-of-four, as did his dependence on the Bible to strengthen specific points.

The chairman said, "Kanye is an example of a good thing that we found along the way."

"His platform is really pretty good. We loved the fact that he used scriptural references to justify his points," he added.

Newsweek noted that in all but California, Rocky is running alongside Darcy Richardson.

They added that the state's law gives the endorsing party, the AIP, the only say on presidential and vice-presidential nominations.

Rocky reportedly wanted Richardson as his running mate, "but it was their decision and their decision only," speaking of the AIP to Newsweek.

However, Rocky is still really hopeful.

"We'll probably be the first ticket in the nation that is brown - I'm brown, Mexican-American," he added, "And Mr. West is African American. So let's see what happens in California."

Kanye West is running for president in some states, and his running mate is preacher Michelle Tidball.

In July, he told Forbes that Wyoming's preacher would be running on his vice president ticket.

But the plot twist of it all is the possibility that President Donald Trump is using Kanye to deter Black voters from supporting Biden.

