Kylie Jenner Regrets Cat Fight With Kendall Jenner at KUWTK?

Kylie and Kendall Jenner could effortlessly heat up social media with just about anything they do or post online. But last week, the power siblings became an instant trending topic on Twitter because of the physical altercation that was featured on their hit reality TV series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

The shocking scene from the show's 19th season started after Kendall accused Kylie of "stealing" a dress that their older sister, Kourtney, lent to her for a "sister's night out."

While the whole family gathers in momager Kris Jenner's Palm Springs mansion, the siblings spontaneously planned a night out. Thinking that they would only spend the family day at home, the 24-year-old "Victoria's Secret" model did not bring any "dress to kill" outfit that would be perfect for the night.

Kourtney was kind enough to lend Kendall "anything she wants from her stuff." But while getting ready, Kendall was surprised that the 23-year-old "Kylie Cosmetics" mogul was already rocking the outfit.

Kendall was left upset, thinking that she was the only "underdressed" among the group. She even accused Kylie of ruining her night at Palm Springs.

"Everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f--- she wants," Kendall heard complaining.

Kylie clapped back and said: "Oh, like you deserve the outfit more?"

Kendall argued that it was offered to her first, to which Kendall replied: "Whatever! You're a hater. You're not going to ruin my night; I'm having a good time."

Kendall ended up wearing a white sweatshirt that matches Scott Disick and his son, Mason's laidback outfit for dinner.

But things escalated quickly when the group was on their way home after having a night out at a drag bar. Kendall and Kylie hopped on the same vehicle together with Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

The next thing the viewers heard was Kendall and Kylie screaming at the top of their lungs. The rest of the gang, including Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney on the other car, overheard the argument through a phone call.

It turns out, Kendall gave her address to the driver so they could drop her off, but Kylie refused, saying it was out of the way. In the audio clip, the argument sounds brutal and seems to have ended in a physical altercation as a man could be heard yelling and trying to stop the girls from fighting.

As soon as Kendall went to the other car, she insisted that Corey somehow lead the argument and accused Kylie of putting her heel into her neck. She also said that they went on a full fight in the car, which made her feel disrespected.

When the said episode aired on Thursday night, Kylie and Kendall are both live-tweeting and reacted to their televised catfight.

Kylie even reposted a fan-made GIF showing young Kendall and Kylie fighting during the earlier season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

"Pretty accurate," Kylie wrote, suggesting that she and Kendall did have a physical altercation in the car.

But in a follow-up tweet, the makeup mogul seems to regret what happened and told her followers: "Sister fights like that are never ok!!!"

sister fights like that are never ok!!! #kuwtk — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 9, 2020

