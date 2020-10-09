Still In Love? Cardi B Shields Offset From Online Haters

Despite filing a divorce against Offset, Cardi B would not let critics drag her ex-husband's name and spew hate against him on social media.

In a recent Twitter rant, the 27-year-old rapper defends her Offset from those who speak nasty about him on social media. According to Cardi B, she may decide to part ways with the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, but that does not mean he is a "bad man."

Earlier this week, the "WAP" hitmaker claps back at online troll slamming the "Migos" rapper.

"I don't give a f-ck if you don't like him...I don't talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child['s] father," Cardi wrote in a now-deleted tweet (via HollywoodLife).

"I will slap the sh-t out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture," she added.

Even if they are no longer attached romantically, Cardi explained that he would continue to fight against Offset as he is a loyal co-parent, who provides for Kulture's needs.

"If he die, go broke, you not the one that's going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s-it," she continued.

In a follow-up tweet, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said that despite breaking up, her estranged husband somehow helped in her career even at the most unselfish way.

"He a dumbass not a bad man," Cardi wrote in another deleted tweet.

"...cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not," she added.

Cardi's clap back came after publicly declaring that she is single. In a recent Instagram post, Cardi unleashed her inner badass by sporting a red latex outfit complete with devil horns.

"Single, bad, and rich. I do the controlling," Cardi wrote.

Over 6.9 million Instagram users showed her some love, including her estranged husband, Offset. It looks like the 28-year-old rapper approves how Cardi is embracing her newfound freedom as a single woman.

Last month, Cardi B, born as Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, shocked her fans after filing a divorce against Offset after nearly three years of marriage.

According to reports, the rapper cited an "irretrievably broken" relationship with "no prospect for reconciliation," as the reason for ending their marriage.

The 27-year-old rapper shares her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, with Offset, which she is initially seeking to get legal and primary custody.

USA Today reported that Cardi B initially sought to get primary custody to their daughter, but later on amended it into shared custody. The mother-of-one is also demanding to settle both child support and legal fees from the divorce case and get an equal division of their marital asset aside from child custody.

Rumor has it that Cardi once again caught Offset cheating, but she was quick to shut down the third-party rumors. A source close to Cardi B told Page Six that the issue of Offset impregnating another woman as "super false."

