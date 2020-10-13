Khloe Kardashian Surgery Obsession May Lead to Bankruptcy?

For the past few months, Khloe Kardashian has been subjected to public scrutiny over the bizarre changes on her physical appearance, particularly her face.

It all started in May 2020 when the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posted an unrecognizable photo of herself on Instagram, revealing her new look.

In the photo, the 36-year-old reality TV star has a noticeably slimmer face, more prominent nose and cheekbones, glowing skin, and of course, her jaw-dropping blonde hair. While Khloe received positive comments from her glow up selfie, the photo also sparked speculations that she underwent major cosmetic surgery and enhancements to look good.

It was followed up by a series of an image change as if Khloe's face is changing every now and then. This leads the internet to assume that the "Good American" founder has a "monthly facial transplant" to improve her looks.

Fans are left wondering if Khloe has a regular makeover or just uses face-tune apps to have some Instagram-worthy selfies.

Monthly Facial Enhancement Budget Revealed

A source just revealed Khloe's secret on how she maintains that youthful glow, and it actually costs her thousands of dollars.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, a source close to Khloe revealed that she is allegedly spending a whopping £100,000 ($130,510) a month for facial enhancements. This includes getting lip fillers, bum and thigh lasers, hair extension, and Botox.

The source said that Khloe is doing this to feel more confident about herself.

Worried Family and Friends

While Khloe enjoys throwing money to feel and look good, her famous family and close friends are starting to worry that she might end up broke if she continuously splurges on her surgery addiction.

"Those close to Khloe are anxious that the 36-year-old is taking her highly expensive enhancements too far, and that she's going to blow her fortune in the process," the source said, as per "Mirror."

"Everyone is worried about how far she's going to take it," the source added.

The insider also claims that Khloe's dearest friends tried to save her and her face from "collapsing," but the reality TV star just won't listen.

"Her face may look OK in pictures, but, up close, it's a different story. Some of her friends are worried that it's now near to collapsing because she's had so much work done. But she won't listen - she's obsessed with surgery because it makes her feel more confident," the source explained.

The family and friends are also concerned that Khloe might have an empty-pocket if she continues her expensive monthly procedures.

Khloe's Clapback

Earlier this month, Khloe went on a Twitter rant to shut down online haters who keep trolling her frequent image change.

"I'll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it's positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another," Khloe wrote.

"Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious, boo. I'm spending it on happy things," she added.

In a follow-up Tweet, Khloe decided to be the best version of herself and encourage others to see the beautiful things other than physical beauty.

"With that being said, I love you guys!! I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS, but it's there," she noted.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle SLAMMED For Claiming She Is 'The Most Trolled Person'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles